Samsung Galaxy S11 could have new “Bright Night” camera sensor

Samsung Galaxy S11 series could launch early next year with a total of five models, which includes 4G and 5G variants of Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus as well as the standard Galaxy S11e in just 4G, leaks suggest. Among the most noted features of the Galaxy S11 Plus will likely be five rear cameras. A report from Dutch website LetsGoDigital suggests that one of the camera sensors could be called “Bright Night” camera sensor.

According to the site, Samsung has filed a patent with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for a new camera sensor called “Bright Night”, which will be used in smartphones as well as tablets. Bright Night is expected to be a dedicated camera sensor for low-light photography.

Interestingly, Samsung already offers Bright Night feature for Note 10 and Galaxy S10’s camera. The feature automatically activates a night mode on the phone’s camera for enhanced low-light photos. However, with the new patent, Samsung has essentially made Bright Night into a hardware feature as well.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus is said to come with a radical new rectangular design that will hold five camera lenses, two sensors and a flash unit. Samsung is said to use its 108 MP ISOCELL sensor with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom as the primary lens on Galaxy S11 Plus. The sensor relies on 4-in-1 pixel-binning technique to take 27MP photos in the default mode.

In addition, there could a 48MP telephoto lens with a 10x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom camera given Samsung recently trademarked a “Space Zoom’ feature, suggesting there will be some kind of new zoom on Galaxy S11 Plus. In addition, Samsung is expected to add an ultra-wide lens, while the fourth sensor could be time-of-flight one. The functionality of the fifth sensor remains to be seen.

Just like Samsung Galaxy S10, cameras will be a big focus for the Galaxy S11 series as well. Recent leaks hint at several new features that Galaxy S11 could include like 108MP sensor for one, Bright Night lens, Space Zoom, and more. Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus will likely take the camera prowess a notch higher with five cameras compared to three on Galaxy S10 Plus.