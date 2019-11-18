Samsung Galaxy S11 to sport 8K video recording and 20:9 aspect ratio, hints new leak

Samsung Galaxy S11 could come with the option for recording 8K video, according to the latest details spotted in the Samsung Camera app by XDA Developers. The report comes after earlier code in the app revealed that the 108MP camera was likely coming to a flagship Samsung phone, which is expected to be the S11. The Galaxy S11 is expected to launched in February-March 2020.

XDA Developers in its latest report notes that the Samsung Camera app reveals support for 8K video recording with 20:9 aspect ratio. The code in the APK file (the Android app software file) for Samsung’s camera app suggests that it will support 8K video recording, which would make Galaxy S11 the first phone to offer such a feature. Most flagship and mid-range phones offer a maximum of 4K recording.

The report also notes that in order for 8K video to be supported, the camera will need to capture a higher megapixel count of nearly 33,177,600 pixels, which is not possible with the existing 12MP camera. The 108MP camera is what fits neatly in this equation.

According to a previous claim by noted tipster Ice Universe, the S11 will be the first Galaxy phone with the 108MP sensor, but Samsung will likely use a different sensor compared to the one seen on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Mi CC9 Pro come with the 108MP camera and use Samsung’s sensor.

The tipster had also said that the phone will have 20:9 aspect ratio photos with a lower 4,032 x 1,800 pixels resolution. The 108 MP ISOCELL sensor relies on 4-in-1 pixel-binning technique to take 27MP photos in the default mode.

An earlier report from Korea’s The Elec also talked about the 108MP camera and 5x optical zoom coming to the Galaxy S11 flagship. The report said that Samsung will apply these modules in its Galaxy series and these will be supplied by its sister firm Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Mass production of optical 5X zoom camera modules started back in May this year, as per the report.

If the Galaxy S11 does come with the 108MP camera, it will be big leap from the 12MP camera we have seen so far. Still, the APK code cannot be taken as confirmation that the Galaxy S11 will get this camera, though most leaks indicate that this is the direction Samsung plans to take.

Samsung Galaxy S11: Display, sizes

In another S11 leak, Ice Universe has indicated that the Galaxy S11 series will not have waterfall screen design. The tweet adds that the bezel is narrower than Note10 on the new phones. In a waterfall screen the edges are curved and the bezels cannot be seen at all. While the S11 is expected to continue with the curved edges on the display, like the S10 and S10+, the bezels won’t disappear entirely on the new phones.

According to tipster Evan Blass, the Galaxy S11 series will sport much bigger screen sizes. The Galaxy S11, S11+ and S11e are expected to come with 6.7-inch, 6.9-inch, and 6.4-inch displays respectively. Unlike the S10e which had a flat display, the S11e is also expected to get a curved display this time. Further, the Galaxy S11 and S11e will have separate LTE and 5G models. The Galaxy S11+ will only come in a 5G variant.