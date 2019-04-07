Samsung Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor fooled by 3D-printed fingerprint: Report

Samsung launched its 2019 flagship device, Samsung Galaxy S10, in February this year with its first-ever ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. While the company emphasised on the accuracy, efficiency and security of the new fingerprint sensor, an Imgur user darkshark managed to fool it.

The user darkshark used a 3D-printed fingerprint to bypass the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, reported sammobile.com. The procedure followed by darkshark is not easy but it does show that Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is not foolproof.

As per the report, darkshark took a photograph of his fingerprint on a wine glass using a smartphone. He used Photoshop to increase the contrast of the image, created an alpha mask, and pulled the height and depth details in 3DS Max. He then used AnyCubic Photon LCD resin printer to print a 3D image of his fingerprint which managed to fool the Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Darkshark says that he took three reprints to get things right, adding that using a DSLR camera could have produced better results.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series lineup (Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+) at Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. Samsung Galaxy S10 features a Quad HD+ curved dynamic AMOLED display, triple rear camera carrying a 12MP primary shooter, 12MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultrawide camera.

The device is powered by Exynos 9820 octa-core processor, except for the US market where it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.