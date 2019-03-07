Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR vs Google Pixel 3: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 is clearly the upmarket Android phone right now, but the “cheaper” Galaxy S10e is equally good at what it is supposed to do. The Galaxy S10e will target those buyers who are looking for a premium smartphone but at a lower cost. But this isn’t the only premium smartphone that promises to strike the balance between performance and affordability. Apple iPhone XR and Google Pixel 3 too are aimed at the same demography of users.

Here is a quick comparison between Samsung Galaxy S10e, Apple iPhone XR and Google Pixel 3.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR vs Google Pixel 3: Price and availability

Out of all three smartphones, the Galaxy S10e is the cheapest phone you can buy in India. The premium phone, although available in a single variant, is priced at Rs 59,900 (6GB RAM+ 128GB storage). Google Pixel 3 will cost more than the Galaxy S10e, with the base model starts Rs 59,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) whereas if you choose 128GB you will have to pay Rs 69,999.

Between the Galaxy S10e, Pixel 3 and iPhone XR, the third device is the most expensive. The iPhone XR’s price in India starts at Rs 66,999 (64GB storage) and Rs 72,999 and Rs 82,999 for the model with 128GB and 256GB storage.

In terms of availability, both iPhone XR and Pixel 3 are already available in the market. Meanwhile, Samsung will begin shipping the Galaxy S10e to consumers starting March 8, which is tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR vs Google Pixel 3: Design and display

Unlike the iPhone XR and Pixel 3 which sport a notched display, Samsung Galaxy S10e features a bezel-less Infinity-O display with minimum bezels around its display. The iPhone XR’s display is of 6.1-inches (19.5:9) and a resolution of 1792×828 pixels. The Galaxy S10e has a slightly smaller display at 5.8-inches (19:9) and a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The Pixel 3 has the smallest display at 5.5-inches (18:9) and a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels.

But the displays on the Galaxy S10e and Pixel 3 are of OLED variety, where the iPhone’s is made of LCD. OLED is better than LCD as it offers better colours and contrast. Plus, the OLED panels on the Galaxy S10e and Pixel 3 support HDR.

All three phones look different from each other in terms of the design language. The three phones have a glass back and each supports wireless charging, However, in the case of Galaxy S10e, the smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging. This feature allows users to charge other Qi-compatible devices such as smartphones and wireless earbuds.

Apple iPhone XR is available in a wide range of colours in comparison to the Galaxy S10e, which is only available in Prism Black and Prism White in India. Pixel 3 is also available in two colour options: Not Pink and Clearly White.

In terms of durability, Samsung Galaxy S10e and Google Pixel 3 are IP68 dust and water resistant. Apple iPhone XR, on the other hand, is IP67 certified. Read our review of Google Pixel 3.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR vs Google Pixel 3: Performance and battery

One of the key selling points of any smartphone is its hardware. Samsung is selling the Galaxy S10e in India with the Exynos 9820 processor and not the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Technically yes, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 is superior compared to the Exynos 9820. But you won’t find much difference when handling multi-tasking and heavy gaming. The Galaxy S10e has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Plus, the phone also supports expandable storage.

In comparison, Apple iPhone XR is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset. This is the same chipset which also powers the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. A12 Bionic is built on the 7nm process and so does the Snapdragon 855. Samsung’s Exynos 9820 is fabricated on 8nm process. Apple iPhone XR is available in three storage varieties: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. As usual, the iPhone XR does not support microSD card slot.

In the case of Google Pixel 3, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and either 64GB/128GB of non-expandable storage. The Snapdragon 845 may look like an old processor, but it still offers unmatched performance.

Apple didn’t confirm the battery cell of the iPhone XR at the launch event, it did mention that the device will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 8 Plus. The Galaxy S10e and Pixel 3 have 3300mAh and 2915mAh battery cells.

As far as the software is concerned, the Galaxy S10 runs OneUI, which is based on Android Pie. Apple iPhone XR runs iOS 12 and Pixel 3 runs a pure version of Android. While Samsung has drastically improved the user experience on the Galaxy S10 series, when it comes to pushing Android updates, the South Korean major still lags big time.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR vs Google Pixel 3: Camera

Samsung Galaxy S10e offers dual cameras on the rear. The setup consists of a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. In comparison, both the iPhone XR offers a single 12MP lens and so does the Pixel 3.

On paper, Samsung Galaxy S10e’s cameras may have an upper hand, but a lot also depends on the software implementation. That’s where the Pixel 3 should eclipse both the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10e.

When it comes to the phone’s front camera, the Galaxy S10e offers a 10MP sensor, while the iPhone XR and Pixel 3 offer 7MP and 8MP sensors, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR vs Google Pixel 3: Which is best

All three smartphones are undoubtedly the best in the market, but there are a few scenarios where one takes a lead over others. The stock Android experience (and timely updates) makes the Pixel 3 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S10e. And yes, there is no match of a single camera on the Pixel 3; it is simply brilliant. But where the Galaxy S10e beats the Pixel 3 is in the display and design department.

If you look at the iPhone XR, the phone beats both the Galaxy S10e and Pixel 3 in the hardware department. Look, Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset is still the best in the business. The camera too is reasonably good, though we wish it had the same dual camera as the iPhone XS.