Here’s a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+

An image revealing the Galaxy S10E, S10 and S10+ side-by-side has just been leaked. Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, has provided the first real shot of the Galaxy S10 lineup, including the front and back of the devices. The image shows the Galaxy S10E, S10 and S10+ (left to right) encased in transparent cases.

It’s quite evident that the smartphone in the left is the Galaxy S10 Lite, or the Galaxy S10E. This model is likely to be the cheapest among the three models and should come at an affordable price. As we can see in the picture, the Galaxy S10E sports a smaller display, a dual-camera setup on the back and a punch-hole camera in its display. What also makes the Galaxy S10E different from the Galaxy S10 and S10+is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as it lacks an in-display fingerprint scanner, unlike the two devices.

The other two phones are the Galaxy S10 and S10+. The model on the left is the standard Galaxy S10, while the biggest unit is the Galaxy S10+. Both smartphones can be seen flaunting a triple-camera setup on the back. As speculated earlier, the Galaxy S10 is seen with the single punch hole camera in its display while the Galaxy S10+ comes with dual selfie cameras embedded in the display.

Samsung Galaxy S10 has been one of the most ambitious flagship smartphones expected to hit the market in the first half of 2019. Given that the Galaxy S10 represents its 10th-anniversary smartphone, we’re expecting a pretty drastic overhaul in the S10 lineup.

The Galaxy S10 is expected to come in three variants, ranging from the Galaxy S10 Lite to the Galaxy S10+. Depending on the size and specifications of the smartphones, the prices will range from $710 (or approx Rs 50,591) to $1802 (or approx Rs 1.28,401) for the top-end model.

The South Korean company plans to launch the Galaxy S10 lineup at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 20. Apart from the three leaked Galaxy S10 phones, Samsung is also rumoured to announce a 5G-ready Galaxy S10. A foldable smartphone is also expected to be revealed at the same event.