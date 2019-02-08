Samsung Galaxy S10E renders in Canary Yellow colour leaked: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is due to launch on February 20, at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco. The series is expected to have the standard Galaxy S10 variant, along with an affordable Galaxy S10E and high-end Galaxy S10+. Ahead of its official launch, Galaxy S10E has been leaked in a Canary Yellow colour option.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy S10E, which is also speculated to be pitched directly against Apple iPhone XR, will be the only variant which will be available in Canary yellow colour option. The phone is also said to launch in green, white and black colour options as well.

Apple iPhone XR can be bought in blue, yellow, coral colour variants, not available for iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. Of course, the Canary yellow colour looks slightly brighter than the usual yellow, though the image needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation. Reports claim that the Canary yellow model will be followed by a blue colour variant.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice posted on Twitter image renders of the phone, which reveal Infinity-O display with extremely thin bezels and dual rear cameras. The phone will reportedly feature a 5.8-inch flat display with no curved on the sides, unlike Galaxy S10 and S10+, speculated to have a dual curved edge screen.

EXCLUSIVE! First look at Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow colour and S10 Series dimensions! Galaxy S10e: 5.8 inch- 142.5×70.5×8.1mm

Galaxy S10: 6.1 inch- 149.9×71.6×8.1mm

Galaxy S10+: 6.4 inch- 157.0×75.3×8.1mm Like it? Samsung is going after the XR!https://t.co/uf2V8hAxeI pic.twitter.com/Lb1Kk6dgJI — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 8, 2019

Prior to this, Samsung Galaxy S10E was leaked in a press render by a German site, WinFuture.de. The Galaxy S10E is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded into power button, while the other two Galaxy S10 series phone could come with in-display fingerprint sensor.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy S10E price will reportedly start at $859 (or approx Rs 61,324) for the base model, featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In comparison, Apple iPhone XR is available for $749 (or approx Rs 53,523) in the US and other global markets.