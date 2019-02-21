Samsung Galaxy S10e with dual-rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is the most affordable version in the new Galaxy S10 series, is now official. The company unveiled the Galaxy S10e along with the S10 and S10+ and the smallest phone in the Galaxy lineup is being seen as Samsung’s answer to the iPhone XR, which was launched along with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The Galaxy S10e has some crucial differences compared to the other two variants in the S10 series and does not sport the triple cameras or an in-display fingerprint sensor. Let us take a detailed look at the specifications of the Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10e: Detailed specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy S10e comes with a 5.8-inch full HD+ flat dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 19:9 resolution. The device does not have curved display like we have seen on previous Samsung Galaxy S phones and like the other two S10 devices.

It is powered by an octa-core Exynos processor, which also powers the Galaxy S10 and S10+. This is the Exynos 9820 for international markets like India, while for markets like the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Both are octa-core processors, though the Qualcomm one has a smaller 7nm design, while the Exynos one is 8 nm. The Galaxy S10e will come with 6GB or 8GB RAM, similar to the regular S10 and S10+. However, there is no 12GB RAM variant here like with the S10+.

Samsung is not skimping on the storage of the base variant, and it comes with 128GB or 256GB storage, which is good to see. The Galaxy S10e will also come with a microSD slot with 512GB support. For additional security, the device features a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the side and facial recognition as well.

Coming to the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S10e features dual cameras at the back, which includes dual OIS and wide-angle 12MP sensor with dual pixel technology and dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The second sensor is the ultra-wide sensor with 16MP resolution and 123-degree view along with 0.5x optical zoom and up to 8x digital zoom. The front camera is 10MP with f/1.9 aperture.

Battery on the Galaxy S10e is 3,100 mAh and it will support fast charging as well. The Galaxy S10e will also come in a yellow colour variant in addition to the white, black, blue and green colour options. The yellow colour option is limited to just the Galaxy S10e.

Like the other two Galaxy S10 phones, this variant will also run One UI based on Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S10e specifications

5.8-inch full HD+ flat dynamic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Exynos octa-core processor

6GB RAM/8GB of RAM

128GB internal storage/256GB internal storage

512GB expandable storage via microSD card

Dual rear cameras with OIS (12MP+16MP)

10MP selfie camera

One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie

3,100mAh non-removable battery

White, Black, Cyan, Blue, Yellow colour options