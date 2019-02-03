Samsung Galaxy S10E the ‘iPhone XR’ rival press render leaks, official launch set for Feb 20

Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy S10E, the low-cost version of Galaxy S10, won't be exactly cheap when it hits retail shelves in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy S10E, alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be officially announced on February 20. (Image credit: Winfuture.de)

A press render of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S10E may have leaked, which many believe will be pitched against the Apple iPhone XR. German site WinFuture.de has published a new press render of the Galaxy S10E, even though the phone hasn’t been out yet.

The device in the press render shows a flat display with no curved on its sides and a dual-camera setup on the back. It does have a punch-hole screen, however. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S10E will feature a side mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S10E will apparently come in three colour options: black, white and green models. The yellow model is also coming, followed by a blue color variant.

As for the specs, Samsung Galaxy S10E is said to feature a 5.8-inch screen and a battery smaller than the Galaxy S10 and S10+. The handset will reportedly cost $859 (or approx Rs 61,324) for the base model, featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Going by its leaked price, the Galaxy S10E won’t be a budget smartphone any means. In comparison, Apple iPhone XR is available for $749 (or approx Rs 53,523) in the US and other global markets.

Also read : Samsung Galaxy S10 enters mass production, 5G variant to launch later this year and other leaks

Samsung Galaxy S10E, alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be officially announced at the company high-profile ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 20 in San Francisco. The launch event may also mark the unveiling of the Galaxy F, Samsung’s first foldable smartphone.

