Samsung Galaxy S10e priced Rs 55,900 in India, S10+ goes up to Rs 1,17,900

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India: The Galaxy S10+ will start from Rs 73,900 for the 128 GB version and the 512GB and 1TB versions will be priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ list of prices for India is now confirmed: Starts at Rs Rs 55,900 and goes up to Rs 1,17,900.

Samsung has started taking pre-bookings for its latest range of S series devices with some competitive pricing across the range.  The Galaxy S10+ will start from Rs 73,900 for the 128 GB version and the 512GB and 1TB versions will be priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively. The Galaxy S10 will start at Rs 66,900 for the 128GB version, while users will have to pay Rs 84,900 for the 512 GB variant.

The lower specced Galaxy S10e aimed at the more budget conscious buyers will be priced Rs 55,900 for the 128GB variant. Jeff Fieldhack of Counter Point research told indianexpress.com that the roughly $800 price point of the S10e is “highly unlikely this moves the dial in India” though all of the new S10 LTE family devices “look and feel very premium”.

Customers will be able to pre-book the any device from the series till March 5 on Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and select retail outlets. While pre-book customers will get the devices from March 6, actual sales will start March 8.

Those opting for the pre-book will get to either own the new Galaxy Watch just for Rs 9,999 or the new Galaxy Buds for Rs 2,999. The Galaxy Watch now retails at Rs 29,990 while the new Galaxy Buds is priced at Rs 9,990.

Moreover, prebooking customers can also avail an upgrade bonus up to Rs 15,000 and HDFC cashback up to Rs 6,000, bringing down the cost of ownership by up to Rs 21,000. There will be EMI offers on the new devices ranging from three to 24 months.

Disclaimer: The author is in San Francisco at the invite of Samsung India 

