Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 has officially been announced for the Indian market, with sales to start from March 8. For Samsung, the launch of the Galaxy S10 in India comes at a crucial time, when the company is no longer the number one smartphone vendor brand both overall and in the so-called premium segment.

Advertising

Samsung clearly wants to emphasise that India is an important market for the company, which explains the slew of launches we have seen all of January to February with the Galaxy M, Galaxy A-series phones. That also explains why Samsung Mobile Business President DJ Koh was present at the Galaxy S10 launch in India.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10+ review

“India was the first market to receive our powerful Galaxy M series. We have seen monumental success with Galaxy M series. With our premium Galaxy Note 9, we capture half of the premium market in India,” Samsung’s DJ Koh, the company’s overall Mobile business unit head said at the launch.

“Samsung has been making phones in India since 2007. India is home to our largest experience store opened last year in Bengaluru,” he also pointed out.

Advertising

Samsung also revealed that it’s research institute in Bengaluru has worked on some of the major features of the Galaxy S10’s camera. Samsung revealed that features like AI Scene Optimizer, Live Focus, AR Emoji were worked on by the India team.

The Galaxy S10’s Bixby Vision feature in India also has some special features. For instance, the company has partnered with Myntra for a try and buy feature in the Bixby Vision mode. There’s also the option of finding restaurants nearby by pointing the camera to the surroundings. Samsung is relying on data from magicpin for this.

Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+: Price in India

The Galaxy S10 starts at Rs 66,900 for the 128GB version,while the 512GB variant costs Rs 84,900. The Galaxy S10+ starts at Rs 73,900 for the 128 GB version. The 512GB and 1TB versions are priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively.

The smaller Galaxy S10e is the most affordable, starting at Rs 55,900 for the 128GB variant. Those who had pre-booked the device will get to either the new Galaxy Watch just for Rs 9,999 or the new Galaxy Buds for Rs 2,999. The Galaxy Watch is priced at Rs 29,990 while the new Galaxy Buds cost Rs 9,990.

Samsung is also introducing EMI offers on new devices ranging from three to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ specifications

Samsung has used a ‘Dynamic AMOLED display’ all three phones. All three phones in India run the Exynos 9820 octa-core processor from Samsung. Expandable storage support on all three Galaxy phones is up to 512GB support. The display has a cut-out in the front for the front selfie cameras on all three phones.

While the Galaxy S10 and S10+ come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm, the Galaxy S10e has a fingerprint sensor on the side. All three phones are based on Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s One UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy S10e has a 5.8-inch full HD+ resolution display, which is flat. The bigger S10+ and S10 have dual-curved edges. Galaxy S10e comes 6GB RAM or 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy S10e has dual cameras at the back with OIS with a 12MP wide-angle sensor with dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4 and a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera. The selfie camera is 10MP. The phone has a 3,100mAh battery.

Galaxy S10e will come in White, Black, Cyan, Blue and Yellow colour options.

The Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a 19: 9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Galaxy S10+ has a 6.4-inches display with Quad HD+ resolution. The pixel density is 438 ppi.

Galaxy S10 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 512GB storage. In comparison, the Galaxy S10+ has 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM options. Storage with 8GB RAM is 128GB or 512GB storage. The 12GB RAM option has 1TB storage.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy S10+ review: The Android flagship gold standard for 2019

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ both feature the same triple camera with Dual OIS. Samsung is using a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The second lens is a 12MP dual aperture wide-angle lens with f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture. The third sensor on the Galaxy S10 is 16MP which is an ultra-wide one with f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree view.

Galaxy S10 has 3400mAh battery with fast wireless charging 2.0 supported and Wireless Power Share feature. The Galaxy S10+ has a 4100 mAh battery with fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless Power Share feature as well.

Advertising

While the Galaxy S10 has a 10MP front camera, the Galaxy S10+ has dual front cameras. There is the 10MP sensor coupled with an 8MP RGB sensor for selfies.