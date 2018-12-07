Samsung Galaxy S10+ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 beats Exynos variant in Antutu benchmarks

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is also 5G-ready. Now, Antutu has shared benchmark scores for the Galaxy S10+ with the new Qualcomm 855 processor, and this variant is ahead of the Exynos version. The latter is Samsung’s own chipset.

According to an official post from Antutu’s weibo account, which has shared a chart with the Galaxy S10+ performance, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 appears to be ahead of the competition.

The Antutu graph compares it with the Exynos 9820 variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S9 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and Huawei’s Mate 20, which has the Kirin 980 processor.

Qualcomm’s new chipset has a 7 nanometer design, which is supposed to ensure a faster performance as well as improved battery efficiency. The Kirin 980 also has a similar 7nm design, and so does the Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

According to the scores shared by Antutu, the rankings after the tests looked like this: Snapdragon 855, Exynos 9820, Kirin 980 and the Snapdragon 845 at the bottom, which is not surprising given this is last year’s chipset. Either way it looks like the new Snapdragon 855 will mark a big leap over the previous generation chipset in terms of performance.

Of course, till the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ actually launch, it hard to say which variant will perform faster. Markets like US will get the Qualcomm variant of the phone, while India will get Exynos variant as we have seen in the past.

Plus these benchmark scores are too early to predict where the Galaxy S10+ and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will stand in terms of performance. The total score for the Qualcomm variant of the S10+ stood at at 343051, while the Exynos variant scored around 325067 points.

Samsung will reportedly launch three variants of the Galaxy S10 in 2019, which could be revealed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are expected next year.

Reports have claimed Samsung will introduce a newer ‘hole-in-display’ design with the S10 as well, which is being referred to as the Infinity-O display. Instead of a notch, there will a hole in the display for the front camera, and this will first be revealed with the Galaxy A8s phone, which launches in China on December 10.

Samsung is also partnering with Verizon to launch its 5G-ready phone in the first half of 2019, which is widely believed to be the Galaxy S10 Plus. Reports also say Samsung will introduce triple cameras at the back of the Plus variant.