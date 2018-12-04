Samsung Galaxy S10 with 5G support will launch with Verizon in first half of 2019

Samsung and Verizon have confirmed that the two will bring one of the first commercial 5G smartphones to the market in the first half of 2019. The expectation is that the Galaxy S10’s 5G variant will launch in the first half of 2019 and will be a Verizon exclusive. The US teleco has issued a press statement on the partnership with Samsung, confirming the arrival of this 5G phone.

According to the press release, Samsung and Verizon will unveil a proof of concept, powered by the upcoming flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements.

Qualcomm is hosting its annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui this week, where the Snapdragon 855 processor with 5G support is expected.

“5G will usher in a new era of mobile connectivity, allowing people to connect to data, experiences and other people in ways never thought possible…Together, Samsung and Verizon have made huge gains in bringing 5G commercial services to consumers in several cities. Now, we’re partnering to create a smartphone to put the power of 5G in the palm of your hand,”Brian Higgins, vice president, wireless device and product marketing at Verizon said in a press statement.

Verizon’s 5G service will go live in early 2019, says the company. Samsung has already got earn FCC approval for its 5G commercial products.

Reports have said that the Galaxy S10 will have a special 5G variant, which will launch in markets like US, South Korea first. Samsung is expected to introduce three variants of the Galaxy S10 in 2019, including a S10 Lite as well. Galaxy S10 in the US will launch with the Qualcomm processor, which will allow support for 5G connectivity.

Markets like India will get the Exynos 9820 variant, which is Samsung’s own processor. The Galaxy S10 could have triple cameras at the back on the Plus variant.

Samsung is expected to introduce this newer ‘Infinity-O’ display with its Galaxy A8s phone. The Galaxy S10 could also get this new kind of display which has a cut-out or hole in the front for the selfie camera, which will be inside the screen.

The Galaxy S10 series is also supposed to come an new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is placed under the display, instead of the one placed at the back of phone.