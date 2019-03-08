Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Apple iPhone XS Max vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Price comparison

Samsung launched its flagship S10 series in India, price for which goes up to over a lakh. The most expensive Galaxy S10+ comes with the company’s own Exynos 9820 processor in India, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, dual front cameras, and triple rear cameras.

Rival Apple iPhone XS Max is another flagship in India that crosses the one lakh rupees price mark. Samsung Galaxy S10+ also competes directly with Google Pixel 3 XL, which was launched in October last year at a starting price of Rs 83,000.

So, how does Samsung Galaxy S10+ fare against Apple iPhone XS Max and Google Pixel 3 XL in terms of price? We find out:

Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Apple iPhone XS Max vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a starting price of Rs 73,900 for 128GB storage version, while the 512GB and 1TB storage variants will cost Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively. The phone comes with 8GB RAM for 128GB or 512GB storage. The highest variant of RAM and storage offered is 12GB RAM + 1TB storage.

Pre-order for the device is no longer available and sales begin March 8, which is tomorrow. The phone will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and select retail outlets.

Apple iPhone XS Max official price listed on the company’s website is Rs 1,09,900 for 64GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage options can be bought for Rs 1,24,900 and Rs 1,44,900, respectively.

On Flipkart though, which is the official re-seller for Apple iPhones in India, the iPhone XS Max 256GB and 512GB storage options are available for a slightly cheaper price of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,32,000, respectively.

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB storage option will cost Rs 83,000 and the 128GB version will cost Rs 92,000 respectively. It has 4GB RAM and there is no microSD card slot. The phone is on offer as part of Women’s Day sales and is selling for Rs 64,999 and Rs 77,999 for the two storage options respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Apple iPhone XS Max vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a 6.4-inches Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 438 ppi. The S10+ global variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, while in India, it comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 processor.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features a triple rear camera setup, which is 12MP+12MP+16MP. The 12MP telephoto sensor and 12MP wide-angle sensor with dual aperture both have OIS. The 16MP sensor is the ultra-wide angle one with 123-degree view. The Galaxy S10+ also has dual front cameras, a combination of 10MP sensor coupled with an 8MP RGB sensor.

The Galaxy S10+ supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Battery on Galaxy S10+ is 4100mAh battery with Fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless Power Share function from Samsung.

The 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is the biggest iPhone ever from the company, and it sports a stainless steel frame and glass body. The phone comes with dual 12MP+12MP cameras with improved sensors and is powered by A12 Bionic chipset, which is a six-core processor.

Google Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch display with a QHD+ resolution OLED at 523ppi and a 18.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Pixel 3 XL sports a 12.2MP rear camera with dual pixel technology, while the front camera has two 8MP sensors with a wide-angle and telephoto camera. The phone has a 3430 mAh battery and supports wireless charging.