Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Specifications comparison

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy S10 series at its Unpacked event in San Francisco, which has three phones – Galaxy S10, affordable Galaxy S10e and high-end Galaxy S10+. The Plus variant directly competes with Apple’s iPhone XS Max, which was launched in September last year.

Samsung Galaxy S10 India prices are out as well, with the highest 1TB storage variant crossing the one lakh mark. In terms of specifications, the flagship comes with a new ‘Infinity-O’ display, upgraded triple rear cameras, as well as an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. So how does it fare against the iPhone XS Max in terms of specifications? We take a look:

Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Apple iPhone XS Max: Prices, India availability

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price in India starts at Rs 73,900 for the 128 GB storage version, while the 512GB and 1TB storage versions will be priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively. The phone is up for pre-order on Flipkart as well as the Samsung store.

It can be bought in Prism white, black, green, blue as well as newer “Canary Yellow” and “Flamingo Pink” colour options. The phone also comes in new premium Ceramic models in black and white colour variants.

Apple iPhone XS Max official India prices are much higher, when one compares the storage options. The phone starts at Rs 1,09,900 for 64GB storage option. There is no 64GB storage variant on the Galaxy S10+.

The iPhone XS Max with 256GB storage will cost Rs 1,24,900, while 512GB storage version is priced at Rs 1,44,900. Apple iPhone XS Max is available across India via offline and online platforms. The colour options include Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Apple iPhone XS Max: Display, Design

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a glass and metal design, the triple rear cameras are aligned horizontally and the phone has retained a 3.5mm headset jack.

The display is newer Infinity O with Samsung using a new Curved Dynamic AMOLED display type for more eye comfort. The screen size is 6.4-inch with Quad HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and 522 ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S10+ display is HDR10+ certified.

The phone also uses an Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, that unlocks the device by reading a 3D image of the thumbprint. The phone measures 74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8 mm and weighs 175g. It also has IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Coming to the Apple iPhone XS Max, it sports a 6.5-inch all-screen OLED True Tone HDR display with a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels and pixel density of 458 ppi. It sports a rectangular notch on top of the screen. The dimensions of the phone are 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm and it weighs 208 g.

The iPhone XS Max has a glass and metal design as well. The dual back cameras are aligned vertically on the left side. There is no home button and the phone uses Face ID for unlocking, which takes advantage of TrueDepth camera for facial recognition. The phone is rated IP68 as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10+: Processor, RAM, Storage

Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is an octa-core processor and has 7nm design. The processor is clocked at a maximum speed of 2.8 GHz. India will get the Exynos 9820 variant, which has an 8nm design clocked at a maximum of 2.7 GHz.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, while the storage options will be 128GB, 512GB and 1TB. This is Samsung’s first phone with 1TB storage. The phone supports expandable storage via a microSD as well up to 512GB. The S10 series also comes with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for improving camera and other AI related tasks.

Apple iPhone XS Max is powered by the latest A12 Bionic chip with eight-core architecture. It uses two performance cores and four efficiency cores, making it faster and more power efficient than the A11 Bionic. There is Apple’s new Neural Engine for machine learning and heavy-duty Artificial Intelligence (AI) tasks.

Apple iPhone XS Max has 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Expandable storage is not supported on the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XS Max is a dual-SIM device, but the secondary SIM support is an eSIM, and not for a physical SIM.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Apple iPhone XS Max: Cameras

The Galaxy S10+ has triple rear cameras, including a 12MP telephoto sensor with PDAF, OIS, f/2.4 aperture, 12MP wide-angle Dual Pixel AF OIS camera with f/1.5/f/2.4 dual aperture. The third camera is the 16MP 123-degree ultra-wide one with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy S10+ supports 0.5 X to 2X optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that ensures more stable videos, is supported on both the primary and secondary cameras. There is also an option to shoot in HDR10+ mode.

On the front, the Galaxy S10+ has dual cameras, included in punch hole in-display on the top right of the screen. The specifications are 10MP Dual Pixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a secondary RGB camera for depth sensing with 8MP resolution and f/2.2 aperture.

Both the front and rear cameras can shoot in UHD or 4K resolution. In addition, users can shoot super slow-motion videos at 960fps.

Apple iPhone XS Max houses dual 12MP cameras, where one is a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and the second is a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. They can shoot up to 4K videos. The rear camera also supports stereo sound recording when a user is shooting video. Just like the Galaxy S10+, it supports OIS on both the sensors.

Up front, there’s a 7MP front-facing shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls that can also record 1080p Full HD videos.

The ‘Bokeh’ effect or background blur can be tweaked after the user has taken a picture thanks to Apple relying on ‘computational photography’. In Apple’s case, the camera is take a number of images at various exposure levels and combining them together to showcase the best result.

The camera also comes with Smart HDR mode for more accurate photos, colour representation as well as Portrait Lighting mode with five effects.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Apple iPhone XS Max: Battery

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a 4,100 mAh battery and the phone supports fast charging on both wired and wireless options. As per Samsung, the wireless charging speeds have improved with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

The Wireless PowerShare technology essentially makes it easier to charge other Qi-certified smartphones as well as compatible wearable devices simply by placing them on the phone. The Galaxy S10+ can simultaneously charge itself along with a compatible device when plugged to a regular charger.

Apple does not make official the battery capacity on its phones, though the iPhone XS Max is said to last up to 1.5 hours longer than iPhone X. It also supports wireless charging as well, compatible with Qi chargers. Fast charging is available via 18W adapter, said to charge up to 50 per cent in 3 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Apple iPhone XS Max: Connectivity, OS

Samsung Galaxy S10+ runs the Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system based on the company’s latest One UI. Connectivity options on the Galaxy S10+ include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), enhanced 4x4MIIO and promises download and upload speeds of 1.2Gbps. Other options are Bluetooth v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, along with GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou for location.

It also supports NFC and MST for payments. Sensors are Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor and RGB Light Sensor.

When it comes to the Apple iPhone XS Max, it runs iOS 12. The phone has NFC for payments as well. Connectivity options are: Gigabit-class LTE, 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling.

Sensors include Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, and Barometer.