Samsung Galaxy S10 users can hide front camera strip: Report

You can enable a virtual bezel on Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e to hide the Infinity O display hole.

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy S10 series of smartphones globally at an event held in San Francisco. This is the first lineup of smartphones to feature the company’s Infinity O displays outside of China.

The company has provided the users with a way to hide the cutout, with a virtual bezel. This feature was first spotted and reported on by SamMobile.

When you add a virtual bezel to the top edge of the display, it will turn off the top pixels due to the Galaxy S series of smartphones consisting of a Dynamic AMOLED display. This will help provide users with a much realistic bezel and longer battery life.

To enable the virtual bezel feature Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e users can head to the settings panel and go to the Display tab. There they will be required to open the ‘Full screen apps’ tab and enable the dynamic button beside the ‘Hide front camera’ label.

This feature only enables the top virtual bezel and leaves out the bottom edge and curved sides bezel-less. This seems very un-symmetrical and does not properly match the look of the device.

To recall, Samsung launched its new Galaxy S series of smartphones at an event in San Francisco. At the event, it also launched its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold alongside, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e and Galaxy Buds.

