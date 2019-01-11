Samsung Galaxy S10 launch confirmed for February 20: Here are details

Samsung Galaxy S10 will be unveiled on February 20 at a special UNPACKED event in San Francisco, confirmed the company. The Galaxy S10 will mark ten years of the Galaxy S series from Samsung, which is the company’s flagship offering.

The expectation is that the Galaxy S10 will have three variants, S10 Lite, S10 and S10+. The company could also showcase two 5G variants of the Galaxy S10, both of which will have different specifications compared to the other three.

Samsung Galaxy S10 launch, livestream details

Samsung Galaxy S10 will launch on February 20, and not at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, as the company did with the previous Galaxy S9 series.

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy UNPACKED event in San Francisco. The company will livestream the event on its website at www.samsung.com/galaxy. The timing has not yet been confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, models expected

Samsung is expected to launch three variants of the Galaxy S10. The Galaxy S10 series is supposed to get newer kind of display, what Samsung calls ‘the Infinity-o-display.’ Samsung has introduced this display on the Galaxy A8s smartphone, which launched in China in December 2018.

The display will have a cut-out or hole for the front camera, allowing for reduced bezels on the top without Samsung resorting to a notch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 will all be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor (US market) or the Exynos 9820 processor (markets like India).

Coming to the Galaxy S10 Lite, an earlier report on Netherlands-based tech website Techtastic claimed it will come with single front camera and a flat display. The Galaxy S10 will also have a single front camera. The Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Bolt will all have dual-front cameras, according to the report.

It added that the Galaxy S10 5G variant will have a bigger 6.7-inch display with four cameras at the back, compared to the three cameras on the Galaxy S10 Plus, which will have a smaller 6.3-inch display.

There will also be a Galaxy S10 Bolt with a similar 6.7-inches (curved) display, four cameras at the back, and two cameras at the front along with 5G support. However, this will have ceramic back instead of the glass design.

All Samsung Galaxy S10 phones will come with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, except for the Lite which will have a regular optical fingerprint sensor on the side. Another report has claimed that the Galaxy S10 5G will have a 5000 mAh battery on board.

Some reports have also stated that Samsung will launch only three versions of the Galaxy S10 in February, which would be the Lite, the regular S10, and the S10+. The 5G variants will likely come later.