Samsung Galaxy S10 ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor explained in patent

Samsung Galaxy S10 could have as many as four fingerprint sensors in display and different scan frequencies for a greater accuracy. (Samsung Galaxy S9+ image for representation) Samsung Galaxy S10 could have as many as four fingerprint sensors in display and different scan frequencies for a greater accuracy. (Samsung Galaxy S9+ image for representation)

Samsung Galaxy S10 is speculated to come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. A report from The Bell claims that Galaxy S10 could launch in three models and only the two higher-end variants could sport this feature. Now, Samsung’s patent application that details its in-display fingerprint sensor, has been published by the US Patent and Trademark Office. As per a Patently Mobile report, Samsung is planning to use as multiple in-display sensors and different scan frequencies for a greater accuracy, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S10 could have as many as four fingerprint sensors in display. The patent also suggests that different scan frequencies will allow the phone to determine the fingerprint sensing area based on the grip state. For instance, the Galaxy Note 10 will able to detect if the user is holding the phone with one hand and accordingly adjust the fingerprint sensing area for one-handed grip.

Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up will reportedly include three models: a 5.8-inch model, a 6.1-inch variant, and a 6.4-inch version. The in-display fingerprint sensor or Fingerprint On Display (FOD) is not expected on the base model with smaller screen size and it is said to ship with a physical fingerprint sensor on right side.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature five cameras in total, claims a new report

A report from Digitimes suggests that Samsung’s adoption of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology is expected to be different from Apple’s 3D Face ID technology and optical in-display fingerprint technology, which being used by Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S10 could be available in three variants: Here’s all we need to know

Samsung Galaxy S10 could be unveiled next year at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The phones are expected to be larger when compared to Galaxy S9 series, though the new devices will continue with Infinity display. Major changes are expected in terms of the 3D sensing camera module on the Galaxy S10.

Rumours suggest that Galaxy S10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor in the US and a Samsung Exynos 9820 processor in other parts of the world, including India and the UK. While it has not been confirmed, at least one of the Galaxy S10 models will feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd