Samsung Galaxy S10 to support fast reverse wireless charging, shows FCC certification

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will support reverse wireless charging at 9W, according to US FCC certification of the phone. This was reported by GSMArena, and this should ideally mean that using the Galaxy S10 to charge other accessories should not take too long.

The Galaxy S10 will likely bundle a 15W wireless charger, adds the report. This particular accessory has also passed the FCC certification. Reports have said that the Samsung Galaxy S10+, which will come with a 4000 mAh battery, while the regular S10 variant will have a 3,300 battery.

The report also highlights that according to FCC document, the Galaxy S10 series will support the new Wi-Fi 6 standard 802.11ax and that Google Duo will be come pre-installed as the default VoIP app.

Leaks have also talked about a Galaxy S10E, which could be the Lite variant sporting a 3000 mAh battery and is likely to be a competitor for the iPhone XR. According to leaked press renders, the Galaxy S10E or the S10 Lite will sport a flat display, and not the dual-curved screens we have seen on Samsung’s flagship phones.

It does have a not punch-hole screen either, however like the other variants of the S10 series. The Galaxy S10E will feature a side mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of an in-display fingerprint scanner which will be present on other version, according to reports.

The leaks have also talked about a Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Bolt variant. Both will be 5G ready and could come with quad or four cameras at the back, and the dual front camera with the ‘Infinity-o’ style display that is expected on the new phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Bolt will have a ceramic body, according to leaks. The new Galaxy S10 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 processor. The Galaxy S10 launch event takes place in San Francisco on February 20, 2019.

The expectation is that Samsung will also showcase its new Galaxy F foldable phone at the event, which will have dual foldable screens.