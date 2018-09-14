Samsung Galaxy S10 to sport five cameras, claims new report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ could be the first Samsung phone to sport triple rear cameras. (Image of Galaxy S9+ for representation) Samsung Galaxy S10+ could be the first Samsung phone to sport triple rear cameras. (Image of Galaxy S9+ for representation)

Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with a total of five cameras, claims a new report from South Korea (via SamMobile). The five camera setup will include triple lens at the back and two cameras on the front. As per the report, only the higher-end model of the phone, dubbed as Galaxy S10+ will come with this setup. To give a perspective, Samsung is speculated to launch three Galaxy S10 models next year in February: higher-end Galaxy S10+, mid-range Galaxy S10, and an affordable Galaxy S10 (Mini) variant.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ could be the first Samsung phone to sport triple rear cameras, while Galaxy S10 will have triple rear and single front camera lens setup. The affordable Galaxy S10 phone is said to come with dual rear cameras and a single lens for selfies. The camera configurations are unclear at this point. Also, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Galaxy S10 is still under works and production has not started yet. So, it is likely that the final specifications of the device could change.

Samsung could also launch a 5G variant of Galaxy S10+, as per a report from South Korean The Bell. The 5G variant of the device could release around March 5, 2019, which is when operators start to commercially roll out 5G services. Only Galaxy S10+ will apparently be available with 5G antenna system, and it could launch after Galaxy S10 series makes it official debut.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series will reportedly stick to the old ‘Infinity Display’ curve edge design. Galaxy S10+ is also rumoured to feature a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen and include ‘3D-sensing’ camera technology. Another big change could be ultrasonic display-based fingerprint sensor, which is expected for the higher-end Galaxy S10 phones, while the Mini variant could come with an optical fingerprint sensor. The successor to Galaxy S9 will be faster, thanks to the company’s new custom Mongoose M4 performance core, as per tipster Ice Universe.

