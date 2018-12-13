Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch before Mobile World Congress 2019: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 could be launched before Mobile World Congress 2019, according to a Gizmodo report. The report states information on the possible prices in the UK, as well as new specifications that the flagship phones are expected to bring with them.

Advertising

This Gizmodo report claims that the Galaxy S10 series could be globally launched on February 20, instead at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, that is scheduled from February 26-28. Samsung is expected to confirm its immediate availability for pre-orders at the launch of the Galaxy S10 itself, and its sale is slated to begin from March 8.

It is expected that three models of the S10 lineup will be available, when it is officially launched. These will be the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite, expected to have a 5.8-inch display, could have a 128GB storage variant, that would be priced at £669 (Rs 60,550 approximately). Meanwhile, Galaxy S10, that would feature a 6.1-inch display, could come with 128GB/512GB storage options, that are expected to have price tags of £799 (Rs 72,325 approximately.) and £999 (Rs 90,500 approximately.) respectively.

Advertising

The high-end Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to be available in three internal storage options: 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB respectively. The prices of the three are speculated at £899 (Rs 81,375 approximately.), £1099 (Rs 99,475 approximately.), and £1399 (Rs 1,26,650 approximately) respectively.

Recent leaks have suggested that the variant with 1TB internal storage could be the Galaxy S10 5G variant, or possibly a special edition phone that is believed to have a screen size of 6.7 inches. The Gizmodo report also quotes its source saying that Samsung will not launch the 5G variant of Galaxy S10 before the second quarter of 2019.

Samsung’s flagship series is also expected to have a reverse wireless charging feature, like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. This feature could be called PowerShare, though more details remain unknown. Besides this, it appears likely that the phone would have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S10 will also see the Infinity-O display, that features front cameras within the display, as seen with the recently-launched Galaxy A8s.