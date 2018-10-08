Samsung Galaxy S10 to have a dedicated AI unit in the chipset: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 to have a dedicated AI unit in the chipset, claims a new report.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 could have a processor with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), claims a new report. We have seen players like Apple and Huawei launch phones with chipsets which have a dedicated unit for AI-related tasks or what are called as NPUs to handle machine learning tasks, be it for tasks related to the camera or for AI-driven apps.

With Samsung, the player has never really talked in-depth about chipsets, at least not on the same level as an Apple or Huawei at its launches. Apple’s iPhone events usually cover the latest chipset in great details, and Huawei had a special launch for its Kirin 980 processor at the IFA show in Berlin.

In Samsung’s case, it looks like the company is preparing a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) chip, according to report. A LinkedIn profile bio of one of its former employees was shared by tipster UniverseIce, who claimed that,”Samsung may have completed its second-generation NPU architecture internally, which may be piggybacked on the Exynos 9820 processor.”

Another report on GSMArena claims the Exynos 9820 flagship chipset for next year, which will power the Galaxy S10 will likely come with a separate NPU if one goes by the latest leak. The Galaxy S10’s NPU could “handle all the current Vision Processing Unit (VPU) chip’s tasks as well,” notes the report.

Keep in mind that in India, Samsung’s Galaxy S and Note series is powered by the Exnynos chipset, and India will get the 9820 version next year. In the US, Samsung relies on Qualcomm chipsets and according to reports, the Snapdragon 8150 will also have a separate NPU of its own.

While both Huawei and Apple have been touting the dedicated NPUs in their chipsets, Samsung will be playing catch up in 2019 if it does launch the S10 with a dedicated NPU in the new phones. Reports have also claimed the Galaxy S10 could come with triple cameras at the back, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

