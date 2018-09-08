Samsung Galaxy S10+ to have 5G variant, claims new report

Samsung Galaxy S10 will also have a 5G variant, which is expected to release around March 5, 2019. Samsung Galaxy S10 will also have a 5G variant, which is expected to release around March 5, 2019.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2019. Ahead of launch, we are seeing more leaks around the smartphone. Now, a report from South Korean The Bell claims that Galaxy S10 will also have a 5G variant, which is expected to release around March 5, 2019. The report adds that only Galaxy S10+, which is codenamed Beyond 2, will be available with 5G antenna system. Samsung Galaxy S10+ will reportedly be the most expensive phone in the Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G variant could launch after Galaxy S10 series makes it official debut. Only close to two million units of Galaxy S10+ 5G model could be produced, as per the report. In addition to Galaxy S10+, the South Korean giant will also launch Galaxy S10 (Beyond 1), and an entry-level Galaxy S10 Mini (Beyond 0) as well.

Reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy S10 series will stick to the old ‘Infinity Display’ curve edge design. Galaxy S10+ is also rumoured to feature five camera sensors, 5.8-inch AMOLED screen and include ‘3D-sensing’ camera technology. Another big change could be ultrasonic display-based fingerprint sensor, which is expected for the higher-end Galaxy S10 phones, while the Mini variant could come with an optical fingerprint sensor.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature five cameras in total, claims a new report

The successor to Galaxy S9 will be faster, thanks to the company’s new custom Mongoose M4 performance core, as per tipster Ice Universe. Separately, a photo of a near-bezel-less smartphone, speculated to be Galaxy S10, was tweeted by the tipster. “This may be a design beyond,” the tweet reads. The photograph hints the handset will have no top and bottom bezel. Galaxy S10 could be the company’s first smartphone with a revamped design and reports claim that Samsung may embed the earpiece into the display to reduce the bezels and expand the footprint of the screen.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd