Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, ramp shipments to 40 million units: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology is expected to be different from Apple’s 3D Face ID and optical in-display fingerprint technology. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S9 for representation) Samsung Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology is expected to be different from Apple’s 3D Face ID and optical in-display fingerprint technology. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S9 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. A previous report claimed that the upcoming Samsung flagship will possibly ditch an optical sensor in favour of an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Now, a Digitimes report, which quotes industry sources, suggests that Samsung’s adoption of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology is expected to be different from Apple’s 3D Face ID technology and optical in-display fingerprint technology currently being used by some of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers (like Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi).

The report adds that Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is expected have three variants: a 5.8-inch model featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Meanwhile, two other models are likely to sports 6.1- and 6.4-inch panels with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors on the front. Samsung Galaxy S10 is also said to ramp up shipments to 40 million units, out of which 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch AMOLED-based units are expected to account for 34 to 36 million units.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature five cameras in total, claims a new report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ will reportedly feature five cameras in total. According to a report published in The Bell, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ successor is likely to include a Huawei P20 Pro-style triple camera unit, consisting of a wide-angle lens, telephoto lens and 16MP ultra wide-angle lens. Up front, the handset is expected to come with dual selfie camera sensors similar to Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).

In terms of design, Samsung Galaxy S10-series could to be comparatively larger than Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series. Samsung will continue with Infinity display on the new phones. Major changes are expected in terms of the 3D sensing camera module on the Galaxy S10.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd