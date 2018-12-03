Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature two front cameras within infinity-o display: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ could have a unique display hole, as it would have two front cameras, according to a PhoneArena report. This was initially claimed by tipster IceUniverse, who shared a post on the screens that would be seen on the Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung is creating Infinity-O displays for the Galaxy A8s series as well, which have a cutout or hole for the front camera, instead of a notch. If one goes by the new leaks, these displays will be extended to the S10 series as well.

The latest tweet from IceUniverse claims that the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will come with “Hole in Super AMOLED screens”. In addition, they also add that the dual front camera configuration on Galaxy S10+ would make the in-display hole design “slightly different”.

From the rumours, it is believed that the phone’s front camera configuration would consist of a primary camera and a wide-angle lens. This, of course, will make Galaxy S10+’s display hole different from phones having a single front camera. According to PhoneArena, Samsung might devise a pill-shaped hole for the Galaxy S10+ display to accommodate the same.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy S10+ was spotted on AnTuTu, with separate listings for the Snapdragon 855/8150 and Exynos 9820 variants. The Exynos-running version of the upcoming flagship, with model number SM-G975F, beat Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s mark of 309628 by registering a score of 325076.

On the other hand, the Snapdragon 855 earned a score of 362292, beating the iPhone XS’ record of 352405. The phone is expected with the Exynos 9820 chipset in India and other markets, while the Snapdragon variant would be available in the US.

For Galaxy S10+, the AnTuTu listings show that the phone will have a screen resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, and will run Android 9. The latter can be expected to come with Samsung’s One UI, that will soon be rolled out for Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9/S9+. Besides, this Galaxy S10 model will also have 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.