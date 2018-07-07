Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch in three variants, Plus to sport triple rear cameras: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ might come with in-display fingerprint sensor, while ‘Beyond 0’ (expected to be called ‘Mini’ variant) will sport a physical fingerprint sensor on right side. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ might come with in-display fingerprint sensor, while ‘Beyond 0’ (expected to be called ‘Mini’ variant) will sport a physical fingerprint sensor on right side.

Samsung Galaxy S10, which is the company’s 10th anniversary Galaxy S smartphone and the successor to Galaxy S9, is expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona next year. Samsung Galaxy S10 is reportedly codenamed ‘Beyond’. Typically, Samsung sticks with two variants of its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones every year. However, it looks like the South Korean giant might make an exception in 2019. A new report from The Bell claims that Samsung is working on three models for Galaxy S10, internally called ‘Beyond 0’, ‘Beyond 1’, and ‘Beyond 2’.

An in-display fingerprint sensor or Fingerprint On Display (FOD) has previously been speculated for Samsung Galaxy S10. The report adds that only ‘Beyond 1’ and ‘Beyond 2’ might come with this feature, while ‘Beyond 0’ (expected to be called ‘Mini’ variant) will sport a physical fingerprint sensor on right side. Notably, Samsung has continued with either a front-facing or rear mounted fingerprint sensor on its phones. If one goes by the report, this could be the first Samsung phone with fingerprint sensor on the side. We have seen fingerprint sensor embedded in power button on right on Sony Xperia phones. Moto Z3 Play also has this feature.

The optical fingerprint sensors will apparently be supplied by Qualcomm. Some key components will also be supplied by Chinese camera module maker O-film. Samsung S10+ or ‘Beyond 2’ is said to feature triple rear cameras, something we have seen on Huawei P20 Pro. The triple camera setup will remain exclusive to the Plus variant, the report points out. The FOD units will then be included in OLED displays of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ by Samsung Display. Though there is now word on pricing just yet, it is worth noting that FOD modules are priced at $15, which is almost seven times the price of a regular fingerprint sensor. This means, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy flagships could be its most expensive devices so far.

Meanwhile, Apple is planning to launch three new iPhone models, one of which will be an affordable variant with LCD display. Samsung Galaxy S10 series will directly compete with Apple 2018 iPhone X phones. Reports claim the Galaxy S10’s processor could be much faster than the 2018 Apple iPhone X series. According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung’s custom Mongoose M4 performance core will go far beyond the current Cortex 76, which is ARM’s latest CPU. Apple’s new phones are expected to ship with the new A12 chip. Separately, a photo of a near-bezel-less smartphone, speculated to be Galaxy S10, was tweeted by the tipster. “This may be a design beyond,” the tweet reads.

This may be a design beyond. pic.twitter.com/lViQUsW1Jv — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2018

The photograph hints the handset will have no top and bottom bezel. The front-facing camera is also missing. In fact, Galaxy S10 could have a higher screen-to-body ratio than the 93.8 per cent of Oppo Find X. A dedicated Bixby button can be seen on the side of the phone, along with power and volume keys. Of course, the leak needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation. Rumours suggest Galaxy S10 will be the company’s first smartphone to be a revamped design and reports claim that Samsung may embed the earpiece into the display to reduce the bezels and expand the footprint of the screen. We will have to wait for the official launch to know more.

