Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature three rear cameras: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ will feature a triple rear camera configuration, according to PhoneArena. This report claims that the high-end model of Samsung’s flagship series will not feature four cameras at the back, as claimed by many leaks. It also features image renders, with possible dimensions of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

The PhoneArena report claims to have received an anonymous tip on the Galaxy S10+’s rear camera arrangement. Accordingly, it is expected that both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will come with three cameras that are horizontally stacked onto the phone’s back, and supported by an LED flash module. Besides this, the leak hints at new details of the Infinity-O display, that includes a punch hole for the phone’s front cameras.

Samsung had unveiled the Infinity-O display at the Samsung Developer Conference last month, that debuted on Galaxy A8s, that was launched in China recently. PhoneAreana states that this is another AMOLED display, that offers 2K+ screen resolution.

As per the image renders, it appears that this display will be curved at the edges, reducing side bezels to a minimum, while keeping a slim chin. For both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, the in-display camera hole will be placed at the top right corner, though the latter is expected to have a pill-shaped hole.

These image renders also speculate that the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 could have a length of 148.9mm and a breadth of 70.9mm. Meanwhile, Galaxy S10+, rumoured to have a 6.4-inch display, will bear a length and breadth of 157.7mm and 75mm respectively.

Both are estimated to come with a thickness of 7.8mm. The design renders also show a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom, a feature that Samsung could be thinking of eliminating with other phones in 2019.