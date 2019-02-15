Samsung Galaxy S10+ shows up in live video, 12GB RAM variant spotted on AnTuTu

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has shown up online in a new video by a YouTube channel named MobileFun. In the video, the device’s curved display is covered by a complete screen protector with two oddly placed holes cut out.

The first cut out is placed on the top right corner to accommodate the pill-shaped dual front camera module. There’s a second circular cut out is present on the bottom half of the display, which might be there to accommodate the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

A premium version of the Galaxy S10+ was recently spotted on AnTuTu. The device was listed as SM-G975F on the benchmarking website. According to the listing, it will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9820 processor paired with 12GB of RAM paired with 1TB internal storage. It managed to garner a score of 326185.

According to earlier reports, Samsung is expected to launch a total of four variants under the upcoming Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. These might be named Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10E and Galaxy S10 5G. Out of these, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10E in India.

All phones are supposedly going to feature a punch hole Super AMOLED display, improved cameras, Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB RAM, up to 1TB onboard storage and Android 9.0 Pie based OneUI. Samsung is also expected to launch its much-awaited foldable Galaxy F smartphone at the event.

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10+ will sport a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 3040×1440 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 processor. The device will come with up to 12GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top.

The device will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with another 12MP sensor and a 16MP sensor. On the front, it will sport a 10MP 4K ready selfie camera.