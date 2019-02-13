Samsung Galaxy S10 series: Everything we know so far about specs, features

Samsung will be launching its newest flagships Galaxy S10 series smartphones on February 20, 2019, at its Galaxy UNPACKED event in San Francisco. Ahead of the launch, several render images and features about the phones have already been revealed. Samsung is also expected to showcase its Galaxy F foldable phone at the launch. Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Lite (or S10E) are the three devices expected in the new flagship range.

Thanks to Galaxy S10 leaks through multiple sources, by this point, we probably know how the devices will look like and what specifications they have in store for us.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series design and display

As per leaks, Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch 2K+ AMOLED display, Galaxy S10+ will have a 6.4-inch or 6.3-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a smaller 5.8-inch display. As per the render images leaked so far, Galaxy S10 trio will come with a punch-hole screen to host a front-facing camera. Samsung introduced this kind of a display with its Galaxy A8s in China, and has called it the ‘Infinity-O’ display.

With the exception of Galaxy S10+ which will have a wider pill-shaped hole for dual front-cameras, S10 and S10 Lite will only get one camera at the front.

The Galaxy S10, S10+ will have a curved display on the sides, while the S10 Lite will have a flat display, based on the leaks. The higher variants will also sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. Galaxy S10 models are expected to be dust and water resistant as well like the previous generation phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series cameras

A fresh specification leak by GSMArena , Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 will have triple rear cameras 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 12MP wide camera sensor with f/1.5 aperture and a 16MP ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The low-end version of Galaxy S10 series, that is S10 Lite, will have a dual rear camera setup of a 12MP wide lens with f/1.5 aperture clubbed with a 16MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture.

For front camera, S10+ will have two sensors of 10MP (f/1.9 aperture) and 8MP (f/2.2 aperture). Both Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite will have a 10MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10 Lite other specs and features

Leaks suggest that all Samsung Galaxy S10 phones will come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, except for the Lite version that will have a regular fingerprint sensor on the side.

As per GSMArena‘s report, Samsung Galaxy S10+ will have 4100 mAh battery, Galaxy S10 will have 3400 mAh battery and Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 3100 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ will likely come in 3 storage options– 6GB/128GB, 8GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB. As for as Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite are concerned, they will have two storage variants of 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage.

The phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while the international market variant, which will come to India as well, will have the Exynos 9820 processor on board. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is a 5G ready processor, but leaks have claimed Samsung will showcase two separate 5G variants of the Galaxy S10 later.

The Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Bolt will be 5G ready with quad-cameras at the back. The Galaxy S10 Bolt will also sport a ceramic body at the back. Both could have a bigger 6.7-inch display as well.