Samsung brings Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta to Galaxy S10 phones: Here’s what’s new

Samsung is now officially rolling out the first Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta for Galaxy S10 smartphones. The list of changes in the new skin includes new features and designs like improved system interface, an enhanced dark mode, digital wellness, and more.

As per the press release issued by Samsung, the new One UI 2.0 beta based on Android 10 will bring the following changes to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series devices:

*Caller notifications and volume bars are minimised to take up less space, especially while gaming

*An enhanced Dark Mode that reduces display brightness of images, texts, and colours to save up battery

*A smart Lock screen that automatically adjusts the colours of the text and clock on the lock screen for better visibility

*Focus Mode to pause apps temporarily when you need to minimise distractions

*The Focus Mode also allows to track the screen time and phone usage to manage “digital wellness”

The South Korean giant has not revealed users from which countries will be eligible for the One UI 2.0 beta program but a Sammobile report says that the first phase of the update will be available to South Korean, Germany, and the US. Also, the program is accepting only a limited number of participants. In the US as well, Samsung is limiting the beta program to “select” users and says that the final release will be available in the coming months, reported TechCrunch.

You can expect the Android 10 beta release for the Galaxy S10 series in India soon. Users can sign up and check for the update via the Samsung Members app. The update will be available for the Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G models.