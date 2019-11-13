Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets some Note 10 features with new update

Samsung is bringing a number of Galaxy Note 10 to the Galaxy S10 lineup, according to the company’s blog post. A new update is rolling out to the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G that includes a slew of Galaxy Note 10 features like the ability to find photos in the Gallery app with keyboard searches.

Another feature is an Auto Hotspot feature that essentially turns your Galaxy S10 into a Wi-Fi hub that automatically establishes a hotspot with other Samsung devices if they share the same Samsung account or family account.

Then there’s also a new feature that brings up a content recommendation from the multimedia streaming apps on the device itself. In addition, ‘Media & Devices’ are now in Quick Panel, which allows users to control their multimedia experience across devices with the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 lineup is also getting the Galaxy Note 10’s AR Doodle feature which allows you to draw on a subject and do all fun things without the need of the S Pen. The update also brings an improved night mode for the front camera and Super steady video stabilization. Interestingly, there’s a feature that makes videos more dynamic and easier to edit, time and personalise using Samsung DeX.

As per the blog post, the update will be currently rolling out and its availability may vary by country to country. If you own the Galaxy S10, make sure you download the update.