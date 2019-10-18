Samsung Galaxy S10 flaw means anyone’s fingerprint can unlock the device

The Samsung Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor has an issue wherein anyone might be able to unlock the device with the feature, even if their fingerprint is not registered on the device. According to a BBC report, Samsung has acknowledged the issue, which was first reported by the UK’s Sun. The issue was first reported by a British woman, whose husband was able to unlock her phone with his print.

Samsung Galaxy S10 was launched back in March and comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display. According to Reuters, Samsung has said it will issue a patch to fix the problem. In its support page, Samsung does note that “unofficial, scratched or dirty screen protectors may cause the fingerprint sensor to malfunction.”

However this issue is also impacting some protectors which come with silicone phone cases. The phone gets unlocked when these protectors are being used, is what Samsung said in a notice on its customer support app, according to Reuters.

According to the Sun, Lisa Neilson, the British woman who first spotted the problem had bought a gel cover for her Galaxy S10. Her husband Wes was able to use both his thumbs to open the phone through the gel cover.

Another users on Twitter has pointed out that the issue also impacts the new Galaxy Note 10 phone and shared a video where they were able to unlock it after placing a silicone case on top of the device. Check out the tweet below.

이슈가 되고 있는 갤럭시 S10, 노트10 기종 실리콘 케이스 지문인식 뚫리는 현상 테스트해봤습니다…. 갤럭시 10시리즈 사용자분들 당장 지문잠금해제 푸세요 pic.twitter.com/tbmzErrmkP — StaLight (@Sta_Light_) October 16, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10’s fingerprint issue once again raises the issue of how secure biometrics are when it comes to keeping a phone locked. In many cases, companies do warn that biometrics are not the most secure way and users are also asked to set up a PIN. Hopefully, Samsung Galaxy S10 will get the software patch quickly because right now it means anyone can lock a user’s device, thus putting their privacy at risk.