Samsung Galaxy S10 screen sizes leaked ahead of launch: Report

The Galaxy S10 is still months away from the official release, but the rumour mill is now in full steam. Now, tipster Ice Universe (via The Bell) has listed the screen sizes of all Galaxy S10 models. In addition, he has also revealed the screen size of the Galaxy Note 10.

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S10 will have a screen size of 6.11-inches, while the Galaxy S10+ might have a 6.44-inch panel. The previous-generation Galaxy S9 and S9+ came with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays. Meanwhile, the 5G version of the Galaxy S10 will sport a 6.6-inch display. The Galaxy S10 Lite, on the other hand, might come with a 5.75-inch display. The Galaxy Note 10 will also see a bigger display, up from 6.4-inch to 6.75-inch.

The Galaxy S10 has been Samsung’s most-anticipated smartphone of 2019. Rumors speculate the South Korean major plans to launch as many as four variants of the Galaxy S10, including a special model with 5G support. The flagship phone is rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor/Exynos 9820, and an Infinity O display.

According to a report by Gizmodo, the so-called “flat” version of the Galaxy S10 will have 128GB of storage and retail for 669 pounds (or approx Rs 59,527), the regular Galaxy S10 will offer 128GB or 512GB of storage for 799 pounds (or approx Rs 71,067) and 999 pounds (or approx Rs 88,856), respectively. The Galaxy S10+ will offer 128GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants at 899 pounds (or approx Rs 79,967), 1099 pounds (or approx Rs 97,757) and 1399 pounds (or approx Rs 1,24,442).

Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S10 ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) at a standalone event on February 20. The phone is expected to be available for pre-order on that date, with the availability set for March 8.