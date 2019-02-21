Samsung launches S10, S10+ and a more affordable S10e

Samsung is upgrading its flagship S series with three new phones this year. The extra phone, a watered down version of the flagship with lower-specced screen and camera, seems to be part of an Apple iPhone XR-like strategy to shore up numbers in the flagship segment.

Advertising

So along with the S10 and S10+, this year buyers will have the option of picking up an S10e as well. The S10 and S10+ have a lot of features in common. They will have the same processor and Quad HD+ curved dynamic AMOLED display, though of different sizes. The display offers HDR10+, blue light reduction of up to 42 per cent, 1200 nits brightness and more colour accuracy.

The USP of both devices will, however, be the triple rear camera setup, which is the same in both. Wide and telephoto cameras with 12MP and a 16MP ultrawide camera to top it up. The telephoto lens has a 45-degree angle, the wide 77-degrees and ultra wide 123-degrees.

But the 6.4-inch S10+ will have an extra 8MP wide-angle camera up front, along with a larger 4,100 mAh battery and a 12GB RAM option. The S10 has just the 10MP selfie camera and is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery. So for all practical purposes, the S10+ is a much superior phone, though you will need to pay extra for it.

For those who don’t even want to pay as much as the S10, the S10e might offer a viable option. The phone will tout a cheaper price tag because it will not have a Quad HD+ display or a triple camera in the rear. The Galaxy S10e is also a smaller phone with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ flat dynamic AMOLED. It has a dual camera set up in the rear similar to the other two phones, but will miss the telephoto option. The S10e is available in 6GB and 8GB options and has a 3,100 mAh battery.

Samsung is also introducing the Infinity-O in-display camera to the S-series with lenses embedded in the screens. The S10+ has two lenses while the other two have just one each. The phones also feature onscreen ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, thus negating the need to change grips to unlock the phones. All phones also have the same octa-core Exynos processor.

Another interesting feature of the S10 is ShareCharge which lets other devices like the Galaxy Buds earphones charge by just sitting on the rear of these phones. The phones also come with fast charging 2.0, IP68 rating and Gigabit LTE 2.0 GBPS which will automatically switch from data to Wi-Fi when the latter is available. The phones are all Dolby Atmos enabled and come with vapour chamber cooling.

Advertising

There is also a 5G version of the S10. However, that is sort of irrelevant for the Indian audience.