Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e now available with exchange upgrade bonus of upto Rs 10,000

Samsung has announced new upgrade offers on its Galaxy S10 range of smartphones. The Galaxy S10 series smartphones consists of three smartphones – the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e.

Advertising

The customers who are willing to buy the Galaxy S10 range phones will be getting an additional discount of up to Rs 10,000 on exchange value of their old phones. The company has also partnered with HDFC Bank, where a customer using an HDFC Bank card will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 6,000.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10+ review

Samsung upgrade offer

According to the information on Samsung’s website, customers who buy the Samsung Galaxy S10e smartphone will get an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000. Likewise, those buying the Galaxy S10 128GB variant will get an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 and S10+ 128GB variant buyers will get Rs 5,000. Finally, those buyers who get the Galaxy S10 512GB, Galaxy S10+ 512GB and 1TB variants will get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

This offer is valid only in selected outlets of Samsung and in select cities or online through the Samsung Shop website and app. It is only applicable for those customers who purchase and activate their new Galaxy S10 series phone between April 1 to April 30, 2019.

Advertising

HDFC cashback offer

Those customers who buy the Galaxy S10 smartphones through HDFC Bank debit or credit card will be receiving a cashback of Rs 4,000 on purchase of Galaxy S10e and Rs 6,000 cashback on purchasing the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+. The cashback offers are not applicable on corporate cards. And this cashback can be availed on a card only once during the month irrespective of the product purchased.

The company noted that the upgrade offer cannot be clubbed with HDFC cashback offer.

In addition to the above offers, customers buying the new Galaxy S10 range are eligible for purchasing Galaxy Buds for Rs 4,999 and Gear S3 Frontier smart watch for Rs 9,999.

Also read Samsung Galaxy S10+ review: The 2019 benchmark for Android flagship

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series was officially announced in India last month. The Galaxy S10 starts at Rs 66,900 for the 128GB version, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 84,900. The Galaxy S10+ starts at Rs 73,900 for the 128 GB version. The 512GB and 1TB versions are priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively. The smaller Galaxy S10e is the most affordable, starting at Rs 55,900 for the 128GB variant.

Samsung has used a ‘Dynamic AMOLED display’ all three phones. All three phones in India run the Exynos 9820 octa-core processor from Samsung. Expandable storage support on all three Galaxy phones is up to 512GB support. The display has a cut-out in the front for the front selfie cameras on all three phones.

While the Galaxy S10 and S10+ come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm, the Galaxy S10e has a fingerprint sensor on the side. All three phones are based on Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s One UI on top.

Read more Samsung Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor fooled by 3D-printed fingerprint: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10e has a 5.8-inch full HD+ resolution display, which is flat. The bigger S10+ and S10 have dual-curved edges. Galaxy S10e comes 6GB RAM or 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S10e has dual cameras at the back with OIS with a 12MP wide-angle sensor with dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4 and a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera. The selfie camera is 10MP. The phone has a 3,100mAh battery.

The Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a 19: 9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Galaxy S10+ has a 6.4-inches display with Quad HD+ resolution. The pixel density is 438 ppi. Galaxy S10 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 512GB storage. In comparison, the Galaxy S10+ has 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM options. Storage with 8GB RAM is 128GB or 512GB storage. The 12GB RAM option has 1TB storage.

Advertising

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ both feature the same triple camera with Dual OIS. Samsung is using a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The second lens is a 12MP dual aperture wide-angle lens with f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture. The third sensor on the Galaxy S10 is 16MP which is an ultra-wide one with f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree view. Galaxy S10 has 3400mAh battery with fast wireless charging 2.0 supported and Wireless Power Share feature. The Galaxy S10+ has a 4100 mAh battery with fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless Power Share feature as well.