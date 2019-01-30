Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10 Lite battery capacity leaked ahead of February 20 launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks are out in full force as the South Korean major plans to release its next flagship on February 20 in San Francisco. With little more than 20 days to go before the big reveal Brazil’s National Telecom Agency Anatel has certified three variants of the Galaxy S10. The listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatterclass.

The handsets carry the model number EB-BG970ABU, EB-BG973ABU, and EB-BG975ABU. The certification site also reveals that the three variants will come equipped with 3,000mAh, 3,300mAh and 4,000mAh battery capacity respectively. These three models certified could be the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

Previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy S10 aka Galaxy S10E would have a 3,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S10 to come with a 3300mAh battery, and the Plus model would feature a 4,000mAh battery capacity.

The Galaxy S10 is one of the most hyped smartphones to hit the market this year. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will feature a similar design that of their predecessors, but now include a punch-hole screen. The Galaxy S10 will have a single punch hole cut-out in the display, while the Galaxy S10+ will feature a wide pill-shaped hole to accommodate dual front cameras.

Both the smartphones are expected to pack three cameras on the back and no fingerprint scanner. It is said that phones will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The bottom of the smartphones offers a single speaker, a headphone jack and USB Type-C port. Speculation is rife that the Galaxy S10 will also support reverse wireless charging.

The third model will likely be called the Galaxy S10 Lite and will be the cheapest among the trio. Although the company has not officially confirmed, a 5G-ready variant of the Galaxy S10 could also be announced. The high-end, premium model will have an expensive ceramic back cover.

Samsung’s latest ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event will take place on February 24 in San Francisco. Reports are suggesting its foldable phone will be on display at February’s event.