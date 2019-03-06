Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India Launch LIVE Updates: Event starts at 12:30PM, latest updates and announcements

Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e will be launched in India today at 12:30pm IST.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Price in India, Specifications India Launch Live Updates: Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e in India today. The South Korean major is holding an event in New Delhi at 12:30pm IST. Samsung’s live stream is available on its website and Twitter – or else follow our live blog for the latest headlines and updates as they emerge.

We already know what to expect from the launch event. Samsung is bringing three models in the Galaxy S10 to India, although the company could also announce the Galaxy S10 5G. The Galaxy Note 9 maker is making a big deal of the  Galaxy S10 launch in India – after all, DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung will be present at the launch event.

All three Samsung Galaxy S10 models feature a pin-hole camera which is positioned on the top-left corner of the display. The phones run Samsung’s Exynos 9820 processor coupled and are packed with top-of-the-line specifications, including a minimum of at least 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. All phones are water resistance and pack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Live Blog

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Price in India, Specifications India Launch Live Updates: Price, specifications and availability

The latest Galaxy S10 family includes three smartphones: the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e. All three smartphones are premium phones and boast top-of-the-line specifications

The Galaxy S10 starts at Rs 66,900 for the 128GB version, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 84,900. The Galaxy S10+ starts at Rs 73,900 for the 128 GB version. The 512GB and 1TB versions are priced Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Galaxy S10e starts at Rs 55,900 for the 128GB variant. Those who had pre-booked the device will get to either the new Galaxy Watch just for Rs 9,999 or the new Galaxy Buds for Rs 2,999. The Galaxy Watch is priced at Rs 29,990 while the new Galaxy Buds cost Rs 9,990.

