Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+with triple cameras launched: Price, specifications

Samsung unveiled its newest flagships: the Galaxy S10 and S10+ at an event in San Francisco. The two phones feature different screen sizes and price points. While the Galaxy S10 is a direct sequel to the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S10+ succeeds the Galaxy S9+.

Both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are similar in a lot of ways. The phones come with an Infinity O punch-hole display, either Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor, a premium build made up of a combination of metal and glass, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, a headphone jack, a USB-C port, the new OneUI interface, and the same triple cameras on the back. But there are some key differences as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+: Specifications

The Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S10+ sports a slightly bigger 6.4-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED screen. Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ have a pill-shaped display hole for housing the front-facing camera.

But if you notice carefully, the Galaxy S10+ has two front-facing cameras (10MP+8MP), while the S10 gets a single 10MP front-facing camera.

On the back panel, the most noticeable thing is the presence of a triple-camera setup with Dual OIS. The set up consists of a 12MP variable aperture lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. All three camera sensors are aligned vertically with an LED flash on the extreme right.

There is no fingerprint scanner on the rear, as Samsung will offer the next-generation ultra-sonic biometric authentication. On the software side, both phones will ship with Samsung’s new OneUI, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ also support the reverse wireless charging feature. This would allow the Galaxy S10 to wirelessly charge other devices such as the newly launched Galaxy Buds.

As for the price, Samsung Galaxy S10 will cost you of $ for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model, and $ for the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant. The same storage configurations for the Galaxy S10+ will cost $ and $, respectively. If you want the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, it will set you back by $

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications:

6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19: 9 display (550ppi)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (7nm)/Samsung Exynos 9820 (8nm)

Triple camera with Dual OIS

12MP, f2.4, OIS: Telephoto

12MP, F1.5/2.4, OIS: Wide-angle

16MP, F2.2: Ultra-wide

2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom

8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/512GB

MicroSD support (512GB)

3400mAh battery

Fast wireless charging 2.0

Wireless Power Share

Samsung Galaxy S10+ specifications

6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19: 9 display (550ppi)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (7nm)/Samsung Exynos 9820 (8nm)

Triple camera with Dual OIS

12MP, f2.4, OIS: Telephoto

12MP, F1.5/2.4, OIS: Wide-angle

16MP, F2.2: Ultra-wide

2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom

8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/512GB, 12GB RAM/1TB storage

MicroSD support (512GB)

4100mAh battery

Fast wireless charging 2.0

Wireless Power Share