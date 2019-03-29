Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e to soon receive support for 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e to soon receive 25W fast charging support. This was confirmed by Samsung’s Greater China President Quan Guixian during a meeting with the fans at a Samsung store in China. It was confirmed that this will be an over-the-air (OTA) update according to a report by ITHome.

Samsung India has not put out any statement confirming this.

According to the report, the OTA update will start rolling out to all users sometime next month. To recall, the feature was already present inside of the Galaxy S10 5G variant at the time of launch. It is also available on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e all come with support for fast charging, however, at the moment that is limited to 15W. It is unknown if consumers will have to purchase aftermarket 25W power bricks or the company will start shipping them with the new lot of these smartphones. Consumers who have already purchased the device will be able to purchase a 25W compatible charger to charge their devices faster.

The report mentions that the update will be bringing a long-exposure camera mode and compatibility to use NFC access cards.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs 66,900 for the 128GB version, whereas, the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900. The Galaxy S10+ is available in three storage variants – 128GB, 512GB and 1TB priced at Rs 73,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively. Lastly, the Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,900 for the 128GB variant.