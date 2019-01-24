Samsung Galaxy S10: Reverse wireless charging, Cryptocurrency wallet and other rumours

The Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s most radically designed smartphone in years. This will mark the 10th anniversary of Samsung’s Galaxy S lineup which will comprise of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10E. All three smartphones will flaunt a new design language, Infinity-O screens, multiple cameras on the back, and OneUI user interface.

Advertising

Here are two new rumours we have heard about the Galaxy S10 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Reverse wireless charging support

A new report claims that the Galaxy S10 lineup will support reverse wireless charging. The feature will be officially called PowerShare and all three versions of the Galaxy S10 will support this feature natively. References of the feature is evidently a photo that was taken of what seems to be a demo zone.

The photo shows off a controller with different buttons that play videos of different features of the Galaxy S10. The first three buttons play an introductory ad of the device, followed by a button that plays a clip about the display, the third and fourth buttons are for videos showing off the phone’s in-display fingerprint scanner and triple cameras, and the fifth one is for the PowerShare reverse wireless charging feature.

Just in case you are not aware, reverse wireless charging allows you to wirelessly charge other devices from the Galaxy S10. This feature is already present in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. In our testing, we found that Mate 20 Pro’s reverse wireless charging rather slow and to some extent pointless.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Cryptocurrency wallet

Samsung Galaxy S10 may come with cryptocurrency cold wallet. The HTC Exodus and Sirin Labs Finney have been pitched as blockchain smartphones, but the Galaxy S10 could be the first mainstream phone with blockchain support. Photos posted on Twitter by a user named Gregory Blake (via Ben Geskin) seem to suggest that Samsung plans to introduce a blockchain wallet in the upcoming Galaxy S10.

Those leaked pictures of the Galaxy S10 show references of ‘Samsung Blockchain KeyStore’. According to the images, Samsung Blockchain KeyStore is a “secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency.” As per one of the images, the Galaxy S10 will allow users to import a secure cryptocurrency wallet from another source.

Previously SamMobile had reported that Samsung Galaxy S10 would come with a cryptocurrency wallet. But it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to see that the Galaxy S10 is going to come with blockchain wallet. You need to remember that South Koreans account for 30 per cent of total cryptocurrency trading worldwide.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Release date, price, and specs

Samsung has already sent out press invites for the global debut of the Galaxy S10, which is taking place in San Francisco on February 20, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC). A previous report from Gizmodo claimed that pre-orders will kick off on the same day, followed by the retail availability on March 8. The Gizmodo report claims that the Galaxy S10 will start at 799 pounds (or approx Rs 74,413) and the Galaxy S10+ will start at 999 pounds (or approx Rs 93,039).

Advertising

All three variants of the Galaxy S10 will have an oval-shape, punch-hole camera cut-out in the top right-hand side of the screen. Other rumours indicate that the devices will include an in-display fingerprint scanner (barring the Galaxy S10E, which will likely to feature the standard scanner but on the side), Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 processor, 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage.