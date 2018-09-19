Samsung Galaxy S10 reportedly spotted on benchmark site with taller display

A mysterious Samsung device bearing the model number SM-G405F, which is believed to be Samsung Galaxy S10, has appeared on a benchmark site called html5test. (Picture: Samsung Galaxy S9) A mysterious Samsung device bearing the model number SM-G405F, which is believed to be Samsung Galaxy S10, has appeared on a benchmark site called html5test. (Picture: Samsung Galaxy S9)

Amid rumours and speculations about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphone, a mysterious Samsung device bearing the model number SM-G405F has appeared on a benchmark site called html5test. Rumour has it that the device in question is believed to be Samsung Galaxy S10.

However, the web page hasn’t revealed anything concrete as to what the phone’s official branding will be. But according to the benchmark listing, the handset will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

While the Galaxy SM405F model number does not sound correct, the report on SamMobile points that Samsung has in the past tested its S-series with G400-series model numbers. As per the benchmark listing, this particular has a resolution of 412 x 869 pixels, which is slightly higher than the 412 x 846-pixel resolution listed for Samsung Galaxy S9, hinting that the Galaxy S9 successor will sport a taller display and 19:9 aspect ratio.

All Samsung’s existing flagship smartphones use 18.5:9 aspect ratio. So if the benchmark listing is to be believed, the upcoming Samsung flagship might flaunt more trimmed-down bezels.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10’s design changes will be significant, says DJ Koh

According to a recent report on SamMobile, DJ Koh, the CEO of Samsung’s Mobile division, said without revealing much details about the Galaxy S10 that the will have ‘very significant’ design changes. The report further highlights that Galaxy S10 will offer more upgrades over the current Galaxy S9. In terms of design and overall looks, there were no major design changes between the Galaxy S8 and the S9. But the plus variant (Samsung Galaxy S9+) came in with a dual rear camera setup.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S10 to sport five cameras: Report

Previously, there was a report that Samsung Galaxy S10+ might feature a total of five cameras. The setup will reportedly include a triple-camera unit at the back and dual selfie cameras. Samsung is tipped to launch three Galaxy S10 models in February 2019.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd