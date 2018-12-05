Samsung Galaxy S10+ protective film leak shows dual cameras within display hole

Samsung Galaxy S10+ protective film has been leaked online by tipster IceUniverse. The images shared on Twitter, including a concept render of the device, is in line with recent rumours that the high-end flagship phone will feature a pill-shaped display hole.

The Galaxy S10 series is expected to feature the Infinity-O display, that accommodates the front camera within the display. Samsung is expected to introduce the ‘Infinity-O’ display with the Galaxy A8s series that launches in China on December 10.

The image of the protective case shows a hole in the top right corner, shaped like a medicine pill, aligned horizontally, containing circular holes for both front cameras on either end. This gives a look at the location of the Galaxy S10+ display hole, but also shows the presence of dual-front cameras as well.

The tweet also shows a concept render of the phone, with a full screen display that comes alongside thinner bezels and a chin that is barely visible.

Another tweet from IceUniverse holds a different image render of the Galaxy S10+, where the tipster predicts that the in-display hole design would be used across smartphone makers in 2019.

So far, both Samsung and Huawei have confirmed developing phones with in-display holes for the front camera. While the South Korean electronics maker will launch Galaxy A8s in China on December 10, Huawei will launch Huawei Nova 4 a week later for the same market.

According to rumours, Galaxy S10+ will have a total of five cameras, as the phone could ship a triple rear camera configuration like Galaxy A7 (2018). The phone could offer 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and be based on OneUI, over and above Android 9 Pie.

A recent listing on AnTuTu, that spotted Galaxy S10+ having model number SM-G975F, show that the phone could have a screen resolution of 2280×1080 pixels.