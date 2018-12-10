Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked images images reveal triple-rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy S10+ prototype images have been spotted online, as reported by SlashLeaks. While the tipster seems to have received one such image, the other was shared via Weibo. Both only showcase the phone’s back, with a first view at the rear camera configuration that could be in place.

Advertising

The Galaxy S10+ image on Weibo features the back of a white colour variant, while the SlashLeaks image is of a Purple colour option.

From both images, the curved glass back is visible, as is the metallic casing on the sides. These are expected to be that of the upcoming Samsung flagship, as most reports and image renders have indicated the presence of a triple rear camera setup, that will be horizontally aligned.

From both the leaked images, one can spot the primary camera in the middle of the camera module, that appears to be flanked by a depth sensing lens and a telephoto sensor on either side. At the extreme right, one can also spot the LED flash module, as well as other sensors to the right.

Advertising

Reports indicate that Galaxy S10+ could have the same configuration as the Galaxy A7 (2018), Samsung’s first smartphone with three rear cameras. Galaxy A7 (2018) features a 24MP primary camera, alongside 10MP and 5MP sensors, though the configuration is vertically stacked.

A recent AnTuTu benchmark listing shows the Galaxy S10+, which is expected to run the Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone is set to feature an Infinity-O display, with a pill-shaped screen hole that holds the dual front camera configuration. Galaxy S10+ is expected to have a 6.4-inch QHD+ display, as well as up to 12GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. In India, the phone could run the Exynos 9820 chipset.