Samsung Galaxy S10+ ceramic variant to have 12GB RAM, 1TB storage: Report

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 is expected to be made available in three variants, when the flagship phone gets launched in San Francisco on January 20. And now Ice Universe, popular phone leaker on Twitter, claims that the top-end version of the Galaxy S10 flagship could ship with 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

Noted tipster Ice Universe believes that Samsung plans to launch the ceramic version of the Galaxy S10+. Apparently, it will also come 12GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The tweet also said that the ceramic is made via a special process that only makes it scratch resistant but also “resistant to falling”. Going by this logic, the handset will able to survive more drops than the glass variant. However, the special feature gives the phone a bit more weight.

But the Galaxy S10+ isn’t going to be the first smartphone with a ceramic back. Xiaomi and Essential are already selling smartphones with a ceramic back. In fact, Xiaomi launched its Mi Mix with a ceramic back in 2016.

The Galaxy S10+ 12GB/1TB version will have a ceramic back cover. This ceramic has a special process that is not only scratch resistant but also resistant to falling, but the weight will increase. This is the most advanced version of the S10+ . There is a metallic luster. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2019

The launch of the Galaxy S10 is going to take place in San Francisco on January 20. Instead of launching two variants of the Galaxy S10, there will be three models in total: the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E. Early estimates suggest the smartphone to cost $710 for the base model and $1800 for the top-end model. There are plans to launch a 5G-ready variant of the Galaxy S10 at the same Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. Samsung already previewed its 5G-enabled prototype smartphone at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.