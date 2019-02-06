Samsung Galaxy S10+ ceramic variant leaks ahead of Feb 20 launch

Over the past few weeks, we have seen multiple press renders of the Galaxy S10, giving us a glimpse at the design language of the upcoming flagship. Recently, another press render has appeared online and it shows the Galaxy S10+ in ceramic black, which many believe will the top-end model with a different finish.

German site WinFuture has leaked a press render which it claims to that of the ceramic black Galaxy S10+. In the picture (above), it’s being compared to the regular Prism black finish. While the differences are minimalistic, there’s a certain aura around the exclusive ceramic back cover.

Ceramic material on a smartphone isn’t a new phenomenon. Xiaomi, Essential, and OnePlus have all used the special ceramic material on their smartphones. Ceramic should make the Galaxy S10+ scratch resistant but also enhance the look and feel of the flagship phone.

It’s being said that the Galaxy S10+ ceramic variant will be limited to certain markets owing to its high price. Many believe the top-end variant of the Galaxy S10 could be priced 1500 Euro and $1700 in Europe and the US, respectively. Also, this variant would come only come with 12GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Galaxy S10: Expected features

*Punch-hole displays (‘Infinity-O’)

*Triple rear cameras

*In-display fingerprint scanner

*3.5mm headphone jack

*Metal & glass construction

Samsung plans to launch three variants of the Galaxy S10: the standard Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and a cheaper Galaxy S10E. Apart from these three models, Galaxy S10 5G will also be launched in the market. However, the phone is expected to ship beginning second half of the year.

Here’s what the “Ceramic Black” variant of the Samsung #GalaxyS10 Plus looks like compared to regular Prism Black. Both are official press renders… didn’t even notice the difference at first. Ceramic has a bit of a metallic/brownish hue to it, that is also visible on the frame. pic.twitter.com/GUtG9us3Dj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 6, 2019

The South Korean major will unveil the Galaxy S10 series on February 20 in San Francisco, a few days ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC).