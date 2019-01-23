Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera specifications will be more powerful, here’s why

Samsung Galaxy S10 is all set to launch on February 20 this year. The tenth anniversary Galaxy phone from Samsung will likely have breakthrough camera technology on the orders of Lee Jae-yong, the heir apparent of the company, as reported by Korean Herald.

Advertising

The report quotes a Samsung official saying that the company is working on improving camera functions for smartphone photography that has been considered a weakness on the existing Galaxy phones.

Commenting on why Lee Jae-yong made such a decision, the official said that last year Lee visited Europe where he stopped by a smartphone retailer. He asked the personal preferences of a store employee, who favoured iPhone over Galaxy citing better camera quality of the former.

“The issue was about how the quality of pictures taken on the Galaxy smartphones was felt by individual users,” the Samsung official said notes the report.

“Some users say Galaxy pictures are much more vivid, which is a reason why they prefer Galaxy phones, but some others say such vividness causes fatigue in eyes, describing the colours as being too sharp,” he added.

The official also said that iPhone seems better in creating sentimental photographs that are comfortable to the eyes, so Samsung is seeking to improve with Galaxy in this area. With Samsung Galaxy phones, the pictures are much more saturated, and if the report is true, the company could change all of this. This would involve not just hardware tweaks, but also software tweaks.

New sensor in Samsung Galaxy S10

There are speculations that Samsung could adopt the newest image sensor branded ‘ISOCELL Slim 3T2’. The 5.1 mm image sensor is the smallest for a smartphone camera module. It can deliver 20MP resolution for both rear and front cameras.

The report mentions the timing of mass production of these sensors coinciding with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10 as the basis for its speculation. Samsung is expected to introduce triple cameras on the Galaxy S10+ variant, while the Galaxy S10 5G and Bolt variant could have quad-cameras at the back. The Galaxy S10 series could also sport dual-front cameras with the Infinity-o-display.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

At the launch event, Samsung is expected to launch three variants of Samsung Galaxy S10, namely S10 Lite, S10, and S10 Plus. All variants of the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for the US market or the Exynos 9820 processor for markets like India.

The 5.8-inch 2K+ SAMOLED display of Galaxy S10 and 6.3-inch SAMOLED display of Galaxy S10 Plus will have a cut-out or hole for the front camera. Samsung is calling this an Infinity-o display.

Advertising

A Galaxy S10 Lite will also be introduced with a flat display, single rear and front camera. The Galaxy S10 will also see the company adding an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy S10 5G and Bolt variant will come with 5G-ready capabilities and could be introduced later.