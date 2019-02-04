Samsung Galaxy S10 passes FCC, Galaxy S10+ hits Geekbench and all other latest leaks

Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the most-hyped smartphones to hit the market this year, and it’s going to launch later this month. The South Korean major will hold its Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco, where it plans to launch as many as three variants of the Galaxy S10: the standard Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and a cheaper Galaxy S10E. Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series passes FCC certification

The Galaxy S10, S10 and S10E have been approved by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Three versions of the Galaxy S10 have appeared at the FCC; SM-G97OU, SM-G973U and SM-G975U are likely to be the Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

The filing has also confirmed that the Galaxy S10 will support LTE in the US and will come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE, NFC, MST (for Samsung Pay), and reverse wireless charging. Interestingly, there’s no reference of a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 at the FCC. This would suggest that a 5G-enabled variant of the Galaxy S10 could be announced at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy S10 could be slimmer than the Galaxy S9+

Prolific leaker @IceUniverse has revealed that the Galaxy S10+ will be just 7.8mm thick and feature a 4100mAh battery. In comparison, the Galaxy S9+ is 8.5mm thick and has a 3500mAh battery. But this is not the first time we have heard that the Galaxy S10+ will measure 7.8mm in terms of thickness. Having a smartphone with a huge 4100mAh battery and still measures 7.8mm is a great engineering feat.

It seems that the Galaxy S10+ is thinner than the S9+, 7.8mm thick and accommodates a larger battery of 4100mAh. For comparison, the S9+ has a thickness of 8.5mm and only has a 3500mAh battery. pic.twitter.com/tkS6z1YUvN — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 3, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10+ crushes every other Android phone on Geekbench

A leaked set of Geekbench 4 (via Ice Universe) scores revealed that the Galaxy S10+ is going to be a powerful smartphone, beating all the major Android smartphones currently available in the market. And while the scores might not be the right assessment to measure the performance, it’s interesting to see where the Galaxy S10+ stands against the likes of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

New Geekbench4 score, Exynos 9820, single core close to A12 pic.twitter.com/4qSH3i0gby — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 4, 2019

The Galaxy S10+, which is powered by the Exynos 9820, received 4427 points in the single-core test and 10,387 points in the multi-core test. In comparison, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro reached 3291 points in the single-core test and 9712 points in the multi-core test. What’s also surprising is that the Exynos 9820-powered Galaxy S10+ was ahead of Galaxy S10+ with a Snapdragon 855 processor.

However, the Galaxy S10+ failed to beat the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XS Max reached 4777 points in the single-core test and 11,432 points in the multi-core test.

Features you should expect from the Galaxy S10 series

*The Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10E will feature very slim bezels and a punch-hole design.

*The Galaxy S10E, which is expected to rival Apple iPhone XR, will have a flat 5.8-inch display and dual rear cameras.

*The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will have a triple-camera setup and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

*All three smartphones are expected to have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

*The Galaxy S10+ will be coupled with at least 6GB RAM and a terabyte of storage.

*The Galaxy S10E is expected to cost $859 (or approx Rs 61,324) for the base model.

*The Galaxy S10 will reportedly be available for pre-order on February 20, before it goes on sale on March 8.