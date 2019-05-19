Samsung announces Olympic Games Edition of Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Buds

Samsung has announced the Olympic Edition of its latest flagship Galaxy S10+ in Japan to commemorate the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The retail box of the device will also come with special edition Galaxy Buds.

Samsung announced the Olympic Games Edition of the Galaxy S10+ in partnership with telecom operator NTT Docomo. The edition will be based on the Prism White colour variant of the Galaxy S10+. The logo of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be engraved on the phone’s back panel along with NTT Docomo logo.

As per the NTT Docomo’s Japan website, the smartphone will be released in late July this year. However, the pre-orders for the device are active now exclusively from the Docomo website. The price for the edition has been set to Yen 114,696 (approx Rs 73,000).

Separately, a report by k-tai.watch.impress.co.jp claims that the South Koren giant will only make 10,000 units of the Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition. The report mentions that the box will come in a package different from the regular Galaxy S10+ and it will include a specially designed genuine wireless earphone the Galaxy Buds.

Samsung will also provide special content from the Olympic Games. At the moment, it is not clear whether the device will be available outside Japan or not.

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition are the same as the standard Samsung Galaxy S10+. The phone features a 6.4-inch QHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O curved display with 3040×1440 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S10+ Olympics Edition is powered by the Exynos 9820 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy S10+ features a triple rear camera setup of 12MP wide lens + 12MP telephoto lens + 16MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it carries a dual camera setup of 10MP + 8MP placed in the punch-hole. The battery on the phone is 4,000mAh. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports wireless charging.