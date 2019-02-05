Samsung Galaxy S10, Nokia 9 PureView, Redmi Note 7 India debut: Mobile launches expected in Feb

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 will start from February 25 with smartphone makers gearing up to launch their flagship phones around this time. Samsung and Nokia have big launches planned for the month of February, which includes the Galaxy S10 series and Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which has 48MP rear camera and 4,000mAh battery will make its debut in India soon.

LG could possibly launch its G8 flagship at MWC in Barcelona. The device is said to sport a smaller display that can fold into a 7-inch screen. A new flagship smartphone from Huawei with 5G support and a 7.2-inch foldable display is also speculated to launch ahead of MWC on February 24. Let us take a look in detail smartphones expected to launch in February.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 could launch in India soon and this was hinted by the company’s India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain in a tweet. However, he did not give out an exact launch date. The phone went on sale in China in January and could have its global launch soon.

In India, Redmi Note 7 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000. The pricing in China start at Yuan 999 in China, which is around Rs 10,000 plus for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB version.

A 48MP+5MP dual AI rear camera is the highlight of the Redmi Note 7. The phone sports glass body design. The Redmi Note 7 will succeed last year’s Redmi Note 6 Pro series.

Other specifications of Redmi Note 7 are 6.3-inch Full HD+ resolution display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz and 4000 mAh battery with a Type-C USB port. The front camera is 13MP on Redmi Note 7.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10E global launch on February 20

Samsung Galaxy S10 series will make its debut at the company’s Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco with three smartphones – the standard Galaxy S10, higher-end S10+ and a more affordable S10E. A 5G-ready variant of the Galaxy S10 could also be announced.

The three phones are said to feature slim bezels and Infinity-O display design, where front camera is included in a punch-hole inside the display. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will feature a triple rear camera setup and in-display fingerprint sensor. The most premium, Galaxy S10 will be available with up to 6GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Galaxy 10E that will rival Apple iPhone XR will have a 5.8-inch display and dual rear cameras. It seems unlikely that Samsung will ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack on the upcoming Galaxy S10 series.

Though Samsung has not made official details of sale date etc of its Galaxy S10 series, it will reportedly be available for pre-order on February 20, before it goes on sale on March 8.

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.2 expected global launch on February 24

Nokia 9 PureView is one of the most anticipated phones as it is said to have the world’s first penta-lens camera at the back. Teasers suggest a penta lens rear camera system and dual front cameras.

The flagship along with the company’s first punch-hole display phones, Nokia 6.2, will likely launch on February 24 ahead of MWC. HMD Global has sent out media invites for an event from 4 pm in Barcelona.

In terms of design, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be heavily inspired by the original Nokia 1020. The phone will likely have a 5.99-inch QHD 18:9 ‘PureDisplay’ panel with HDR10 support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Nokia 6.1 is also on the cards, as per reports. It could be the first Nokia smartphone to feature a punch-hole display. The mid-range device is said to come with a 6.2-inch punch hole display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 16MP Carl Zeiss-branded dual rear-facing cameras, OZO audio.

Huawei’s foldable 5G phone to launch on February 24

Huawei’s event at MWC is scheduled for February 24 at 2 pm local time where it will likely showcase its foldable 5G smartphone. An invite shared by the company on Twitter shows off an edge of its foldable smartphone suggesting how the phone’s hinge will work.

Huawei’s 7.2-inch foldable 5G phone will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Krin 980 processor coupled with the Balong 5000 modem for supporting 5G networks.

LG G8 expected global launch on February 24

LG is hosting an event on February 24 where it is expected to launch its flagship, G8 smartphone with a notched display and dual rear cameras. Leaks have claimed that LG G8 is codenamed Alpha and it will sport a 6.1-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor will also double as a dedicated Google Assistant button. More details include a 3.5mm headphone jack along with bottom firing speakers and a USB Type-C port.