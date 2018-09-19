Samsung Galaxy S10 models could come in four models, including one 5G variant

Samsung might be launching four different of Galaxy S10, according to a new leak. Samsung might be launching four different of Galaxy S10, according to a new leak.

Samsung might be launching four different of Galaxy S10. This has been reported by XDA Developers, which had spotted the models as part of the framework under the Android Pie firmware for Galaxy S9+. Each of the models come with file names, that hint at the specifications likely to come with the 2019 flagship.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ Android Pie change log holds configuration files, with intended model details stored in the file name. The code names for each of the phones are ‘ssrm-beyond0’, ‘ssrm-beyond1’, ‘ssrm-beyond2’ and ‘ssrm-beyond25g’.

While the phone was known to have three variants, as per earlier leaks, the software details also disclosed the possibility of a 5G compliant model. These models also have ‘q’ type code names, that indicate the presence of a Qualcomm processor, while those without the ‘q’ can be expected to run Exynos processors.

Further, these code names feature ‘lte’ alongside, which confirms LTE compatibility with the device.

With the leak of these models, it could be estimated that Samsung will launch three models of Galaxy S10 series with LTE connectivity, that could be made available worldwide soon after the launch. On the other hand, the 5G variant of Galaxy S10 could be introduced for the South Korean market (which has started rolling out 5G networks), and the US, in which 5G is expected to pick up by January next year.

As previously reported, DJ Koh, CEO of Samsung’s Mobile division, has said that Galaxy S10 series could feature dynamically different configurations. These phones have been rumoured to come with five cameras, and might also sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

