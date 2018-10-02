Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature a triple camera setup on the back: Report

Follow Us:
Samsung might launch three variants of the Galaxy S10 smartphone next year with different primary camera setups.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 5:00:31 pm

Samsung Galaxy S10 will sport a 12MP 78-degree sensor with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. (Representational Image: Samsung Galaxy A7)

Samsung recently launched its first smartphone to feature a triple camera setup on the back, the Samsung Galaxy A7. According to a tweet by Claud Yau the company’s next flagship, the Galaxy S10, will also feature a triple camera setup on the back. The tweet with Galaxy S10’s supposed camera specifications was first spotted by SamMobile.

According to the tweet, Samsung Galaxy S10 will sport a 12MP 78-degree sensor with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The second lens will be a 16MP super wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.9 and a 123-degree field of view. The third lens will sport a 13MP sensor with a 45-degree field of view and an aperture of f/2.4. The 12MP and 13MP sensors will sport optical image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus, whereas the 16MP sensor will sport neither.

According to earlier reports, Samsung will launch three variants of the Galaxy S10 next year. The first will be an affordable model with a single camera setup on the back. The other two being the true successors to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ with dual and triple camera setups on the back respectively.

Samsung Experience 10 theme, based on Android Pie, available for Galaxy S9, S8

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 12MP sensor with a variable aperture paired with a 12MP secondary telephoto sensor.

