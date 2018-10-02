Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature a triple camera setup on the back: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 will sport a 12MP 78-degree sensor with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. (Representational Image: Samsung Galaxy A7)

Samsung recently launched its first smartphone to feature a triple camera setup on the back, the Samsung Galaxy A7. According to a tweet by Claud Yau the company’s next flagship, the Galaxy S10, will also feature a triple camera setup on the back. The tweet with Galaxy S10’s supposed camera specifications was first spotted by SamMobile.

According to the tweet, Samsung Galaxy S10 will sport a 12MP 78-degree sensor with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The second lens will be a 16MP super wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.9 and a 123-degree field of view. The third lens will sport a 13MP sensor with a 45-degree field of view and an aperture of f/2.4. The 12MP and 13MP sensors will sport optical image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus, whereas the 16MP sensor will sport neither.

About the next Galaxy’s Camera pic.twitter.com/OkSQVjroQg — Claud Yau (@claud_yau) October 2, 2018

According to earlier reports, Samsung will launch three variants of the Galaxy S10 next year. The first will be an affordable model with a single camera setup on the back. The other two being the true successors to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ with dual and triple camera setups on the back respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 12MP sensor with a variable aperture paired with a 12MP secondary telephoto sensor.

